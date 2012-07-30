版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Empty seats in London

<p>A spectator sits among empty seats as he waits for the start of the final session on the first day of the swimming competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

2012年 7月 30日

A spectator sits among empty seats as he waits for the start of the final session on the first day of the swimming competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Soldiers sit in the empty seats held by the IOC as they watch the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2012年 7月 30日

Soldiers sit in the empty seats held by the IOC as they watch the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Netherlands women's national hockey team celebrate and wave to spectators after winning their women's Group A hockey match against Belgium at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Netherlands women's national hockey team celebrate and wave to spectators after winning their women's Group A hockey match against Belgium at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A spectator sits amid empty seats at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the women's singles match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Great Britain's Anne Keothavong at the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

2012年 7月 30日

A spectator sits amid empty seats at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the women's singles match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Great Britain's Anne Keothavong at the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Pierre Yves Beny of France competes in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2012年 7月 30日

Pierre Yves Beny of France competes in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Christie Rampone of the U.S. watches during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match against Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Christie Rampone of the U.S. watches during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match against Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Empty seats are seen during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Empty seats are seen during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Britain's Anita Asante (L) eyes the ball next to Cameroon's Francine Zouga during their women's Group E football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Britain's Anita Asante (L) eyes the ball next to Cameroon's Francine Zouga during their women's Group E football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Seats in the media area remain empty at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the women's singles match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Great Britain's Anne Keothavong at the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Seats in the media area remain empty at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the women's singles match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Great Britain's Anne Keothavong at the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A spectator uses his camera before the final session on the first day of the swimming competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 7月 30日

A spectator uses his camera before the final session on the first day of the swimming competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Colombia's Alejandro Falla in their men's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2012年 7月 30日

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Colombia's Alejandro Falla in their men's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>France's Camille Catala celebrates after scoring the fifth goal against North Korea during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

2012年 7月 30日

France's Camille Catala celebrates after scoring the fifth goal against North Korea during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Empty seats reserved for VIPs and athletes are seen at the Eventing Individual Dressage at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Empty seats reserved for VIPs and athletes are seen at the Eventing Individual Dressage at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Empty seats are seen in the stands ahead of the women's Group G football match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Empty seats are seen in the stands ahead of the women's Group G football match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators sit among empty seats during the men's Group A volleyball match between Britain and Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

2012年 7月 30日

Spectators sit among empty seats during the men's Group A volleyball match between Britain and Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

