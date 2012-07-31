版本:
India in the dark

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Employees manually fill containers with diesel during a power cut at a fuel station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers rest on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Passengers sit on a platform as they wait for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A passenger sits in a basket at a platform as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

