Typhoon Saola's destruction
A man walks with his umbrella against strong winds as Typhoon Saola approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 1, 2more
A man walks with his umbrella against strong winds as Typhoon Saola approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 1, 2012. Torrential rain and strong winds triggered landslides and flooding, forcing financial markets to shut and disrupting transport, after Typhoon Saola made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, authorities said. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man stands outside his house flooded by Typhoon Saola in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERSmore
A man stands outside his house flooded by Typhoon Saola in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
A man inspects his flooded house after Typhoon Saola hit in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/more
A man inspects his flooded house after Typhoon Saola hit in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
Residents ride on a makeshift raft during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila more
Residents ride on a makeshift raft during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman carries her daughter as they wade through a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012.more
A woman carries her daughter as they wade through a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl sells bread at an evacuation center after floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Genmore
A girl sells bread at an evacuation center after floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents eat as they stay back to watch over their house as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally more
Residents eat as they stay back to watch over their house as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man transports a refrigerator on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August more
A man transports a refrigerator on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents wade through a flooded street to buy drinking water during heavy downpour in Malabon, Metro Manilmore
Residents wade through a flooded street to buy drinking water during heavy downpour in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Street children sleep under a bridge during high tide in Paranaque city, in metro Manila August 2, 2012. Stmore
Street children sleep under a bridge during high tide in Paranaque city, in metro Manila August 2, 2012. Strong winds and heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, caused floodwaters in metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the death toll from the typhoon jumped to 23 on Thursday, with at least 29 roads and three bridges damaged in the wake of heavy rain brought by the cyclone. The typhoon has slightly weakened after heading towards the mountain ranges of Eastern Taiwan, but will still cause heavy rain in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents onboard an amphibious vehicle crossing floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener,more
Residents onboard an amphibious vehicle crossing floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, pass bicycle carts at Navotas city, north of Manila August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl plays along the flooded banks near the Huangpu River in Shanghai August 2, 2012. China's meteorologimore
A girl plays along the flooded banks near the Huangpu River in Shanghai August 2, 2012. China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces of Fujian and Jiangsu as Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Damrey approach. On Tuesday, China's Premier Wen Jiabao told authorities to be on the highest alert. REUTERS/Aly Song
Resident scavenge for plastic materials as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola (locally knmore
Resident scavenge for plastic materials as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) crash onto them at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A wave brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, splashes on children playing and swimming alonmore
A wave brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, splashes on children playing and swimming along a Manila bay July 30, 2012. Typhoon "Gener", internationally code named Saola, has left seven people dead, more than 600 houses destroyed and about 40,000 people were affected as it lashed through parts of the country on Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Boys play basketball at a school that is submerged in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally more
Boys play basketball at a school that is submerged in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play knee-deep in floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, at Navotas citmore
Children play knee-deep in floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, at Navotas city, metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A motor banca drives past children playing in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Genmore
A motor banca drives past children playing in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents eat lunch outside their shanty which was submerged by floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saolamore
Residents eat lunch outside their shanty which was submerged by floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, in Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident paddles his boat along submerged houses after tropical storm Saola dumps rain in Quezon City, Memore
A resident paddles his boat along submerged houses after tropical storm Saola dumps rain in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Boys play in water as they are surrounded by debris swept by strong winds in Manila bay July 31, 2012. Rmore
Boys play in water as they are surrounded by debris swept by strong winds in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fishermen remove debris from their sunken fishing boat in Manila bay after tropical storm Saola hit the Phimore
Fishermen remove debris from their sunken fishing boat in Manila bay after tropical storm Saola hit the Philippine capital July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man wades on neck deep murky waters to salvage materials from shanties destroyed by a barge nearby in Manmore
A man wades on neck deep murky waters to salvage materials from shanties destroyed by a barge nearby in Manila bay in Tondo, Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl looks out from her family's destroyed shanty overlooking debris swept at the height of typhoon Genermore
A girl looks out from her family's destroyed shanty overlooking debris swept at the height of typhoon Gener in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fishermen remove debris while standing on their partially sunken boat in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTEmore
Fishermen remove debris while standing on their partially sunken boat in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Informal settlers pull the roofing of their house out of the water after a barge slammed into houses at themore
Informal settlers pull the roofing of their house out of the water after a barge slammed into houses at the height of typhoon Gener, in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
下一个
London Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Olympics.
London Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.
Romney abroad
Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.
India in the dark
Half of India's 1.2 billion people are without power in the country's second major blackout in as many days.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.