2012年 8月 2日

Typhoon Saola's destruction

<p>A man walks with his umbrella against strong winds as Typhoon Saola approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 1, 2012. Torrential rain and strong winds triggered landslides and flooding, forcing financial markets to shut and disrupting transport, after Typhoon Saola made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, authorities said. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man walks with his umbrella against strong winds as Typhoon Saola approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 1, 2012. Torrential rain and strong winds triggered landslides and flooding, forcing financial markets to shut and disrupting transport, after Typhoon Saola made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, authorities said. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A man stands outside his house flooded by Typhoon Saola in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man stands outside his house flooded by Typhoon Saola in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung

<p>A man inspects his flooded house after Typhoon Saola hit in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man inspects his flooded house after Typhoon Saola hit in Wujie in Ilan County August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung

<p>Residents ride on a makeshift raft during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Residents ride on a makeshift raft during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A woman carries her daughter as they wade through a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A woman carries her daughter as they wade through a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A girl sells bread at an evacuation center after floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A girl sells bread at an evacuation center after floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Residents eat as they stay back to watch over their house as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Residents eat as they stay back to watch over their house as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) hit in San Mateo, Rizal, east of Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>A man transports a refrigerator on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man transports a refrigerator on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents wade through a flooded street to buy drinking water during heavy downpour in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Residents wade through a flooded street to buy drinking water during heavy downpour in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Street children sleep under a bridge during high tide in Paranaque city, in metro Manila August 2, 2012. Strong winds and heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, caused floodwaters in metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the death toll from the typhoon jumped to 23 on Thursday, with at least 29 roads and three bridges damaged in the wake of heavy rain brought by the cyclone. The typhoon has slightly weakened after heading towards the mountain ranges of Eastern Taiwan, but will still cause heavy rain in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Street children sleep under a bridge during high tide in Paranaque city, in metro Manila August 2, 2012. Strong winds and heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, caused floodwaters in metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the death toll from the typhoon jumped to 23 on Thursday, with at least 29 roads and three bridges damaged in the wake of heavy rain brought by the cyclone. The typhoon has slightly weakened after heading towards the mountain ranges of Eastern Taiwan, but will still cause heavy rain in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents onboard an amphibious vehicle crossing floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, pass bicycle carts at Navotas city, north of Manila August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Residents onboard an amphibious vehicle crossing floodwaters brought by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, pass bicycle carts at Navotas city, north of Manila August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A girl plays along the flooded banks near the Huangpu River in Shanghai August 2, 2012. China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces of Fujian and Jiangsu as Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Damrey approach. On Tuesday, China's Premier Wen Jiabao told authorities to be on the highest alert. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A girl plays along the flooded banks near the Huangpu River in Shanghai August 2, 2012. China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces of Fujian and Jiangsu as Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Damrey approach. On Tuesday, China's Premier Wen Jiabao told authorities to be on the highest alert. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Resident scavenge for plastic materials as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) crash onto them at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Resident scavenge for plastic materials as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola (locally known as Gener) crash onto them at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A wave brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, splashes on children playing and swimming along a Manila bay July 30, 2012. Typhoon "Gener", internationally code named Saola, has left seven people dead, more than 600 houses destroyed and about 40,000 people were affected as it lashed through parts of the country on Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A wave brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, splashes on children playing and swimming along a Manila bay July 30, 2012. Typhoon "Gener", internationally code named Saola, has left seven people dead, more than 600 houses destroyed and about 40,000 people were affected as it lashed through parts of the country on Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Boys play basketball at a school that is submerged in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Boys play basketball at a school that is submerged in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children play knee-deep in floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, at Navotas city, metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Children play knee-deep in floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, at Navotas city, metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A motor banca drives past children playing in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A motor banca drives past children playing in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola (locally name Gener) at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents eat lunch outside their shanty which was submerged by floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, in Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Residents eat lunch outside their shanty which was submerged by floodwaters brought by Tropical Storm Saola, locally named Gener, in Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A resident paddles his boat along submerged houses after tropical storm Saola dumps rain in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A resident paddles his boat along submerged houses after tropical storm Saola dumps rain in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Boys play in water as they are surrounded by debris swept by strong winds in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Boys play in water as they are surrounded by debris swept by strong winds in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Fishermen remove debris from their sunken fishing boat in Manila bay after tropical storm Saola hit the Philippine capital July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Fishermen remove debris from their sunken fishing boat in Manila bay after tropical storm Saola hit the Philippine capital July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A man wades on neck deep murky waters to salvage materials from shanties destroyed by a barge nearby in Manila bay in Tondo, Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man wades on neck deep murky waters to salvage materials from shanties destroyed by a barge nearby in Manila bay in Tondo, Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A girl looks out from her family's destroyed shanty overlooking debris swept at the height of typhoon Gener in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A girl looks out from her family's destroyed shanty overlooking debris swept at the height of typhoon Gener in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Fishermen remove debris while standing on their partially sunken boat in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Fishermen remove debris while standing on their partially sunken boat in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Informal settlers pull the roofing of their house out of the water after a barge slammed into houses at the height of typhoon Gener, in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Informal settlers pull the roofing of their house out of the water after a barge slammed into houses at the height of typhoon Gener, in Manila bay July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

