Phelps' 20 medals
Gold. 2004. 100m butterfly. Gold medallist Michael Phelps (L) and silver medallist Ian Crocker, both of themore
Gold. 2004. 100m butterfly. Gold medallist Michael Phelps (L) and silver medallist Ian Crocker, both of the U.S., pose with their medals after the 100 metres butterfly final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games swimming competition, August 20, 2004. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gold. 2004. 200m butterfly. Gold medallist Michael Phelps (L) from the U.S. shakes hands with bronze medallmore
Gold. 2004. 200m butterfly. Gold medallist Michael Phelps (L) from the U.S. shakes hands with bronze medallist Stephen Parry from Britain during the 200 metres men's butterfly medal ceremony at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 17, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold. 2004. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates his first place in the final of tmore
Gold. 2004. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates his first place in the final of the men's 200 metres individual medley during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 19, 2004. Phelps won the men's 200 individual medley final on Thursday to collect his fourth gold medal of the Athens Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold. 2004. 400m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m indimore
Gold. 2004. 400m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m individual medley final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 14, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold. 2004. 4x200m freestyle. Michael Phelps (L) and Ryan Lochte (2ndL) of the U.S. celebrate their gold memore
Gold. 2004. 4x200m freestyle. Michael Phelps (L) and Ryan Lochte (2ndL) of the U.S. celebrate their gold medal in the men's 4x200 freestyle relay while Australia's Grant Hackett (R) and an unidentified team-mate react behind them at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Gold. 2004. 4x100m medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 4x100 metres medley relay at tmore
Gold. 2004. 4x100m medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 4x100 metres medley relay at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 20, 2004. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bronze. 2004. 200m freestyle. Australia's gold medallist Ian Thorpe (C), Netherlands's silver medallist Petmore
Bronze. 2004. 200m freestyle. Australia's gold medallist Ian Thorpe (C), Netherlands's silver medallist Peter van den Hoogenband (L) and bronze medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. (R) pose during an awards ceremony after their men's 200 metres freestyle final at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Athens, August 16, 2004. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Bronze. 2004. 4x100m freestyle. Michael Phelps of the U.S. (far right) stands next to South Africa 's (LtoRmore
Bronze. 2004. 4x100m freestyle. Michael Phelps of the U.S. (far right) stands next to South Africa 's (LtoR) Rik Neethling, Mark Roland Schoeman, Lyndon Ferns and Darian Townsend celebrating their gold medal in the men's 4x100 metres freestyle relay final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 15, 2004. South Africa won the race in a time of 3 minutes 13.17 seconds. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold. 2008. 100m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. holds up his gold medal for the men's 100m butterflymore
Gold. 2008. 100m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. holds up his gold medal for the men's 100m butterfly swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gold. 2008. 200m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. listens to his national anthem during the medal ceremore
Gold. 2008. 200m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. listens to his national anthem during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m butterfly swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 13, 2008. Phelps won the gold medal and set a world record in the race. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold. 2008. 200m freestyle. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates with his gold medal after winning the menmore
Gold. 2008. 200m freestyle. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold. 2008. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands during the medal presentation ceremonmore
Gold. 2008. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands during the medal presentation ceremony for the men's 200m individual medley swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold. 2008. 400m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m indimore
Gold. 2008. 400m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m individual medley swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gold. 2008. 4x100m freestyle relay. Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the more
Gold. 2008. 4x100m freestyle relay. Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold. 2008. 4x200m freestyle relay. Deborah Phelps kisses her son Michael Phelps after the men's 4x200 freemore
Gold. 2008. 4x200m freestyle relay. Deborah Phelps kisses her son Michael Phelps after the men's 4x200 freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gold. 2008. 4x100m medley relay. (L-R) Michael Phelps, Brendan Hansen, Jason Lezak and Aaron Peirsol of themore
Gold. 2008. 4x100m medley relay. (L-R) Michael Phelps, Brendan Hansen, Jason Lezak and Aaron Peirsol of the U.S. pose with their gold medals for the men's 4x100m medley relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 17, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Silver. 2012. 4x100m freestyle relay. Nathan Adrian, Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Ryan Lochte (L-R) of more
Silver. 2012. 4x100m freestyle relay. Nathan Adrian, Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Ryan Lochte (L-R) of the U.S. pose with their silver medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Silver. 2012. 200m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. leaves the pool deck after winning the silver medamore
Silver. 2012. 200m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. leaves the pool deck after winning the silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps, who was bidding to became the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three Olympics, led all the way but messed up his touch, allowing South Africa's Chad le Clos to get his hands on the wall first. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold. 2012. 4x200m freestyle relay. Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 4x200m freestmore
Gold. 2012. 4x200m freestyle relay. Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final to get his 19th Olympic medal during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold. 2012. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to win gold in the men's 200m individumore
Gold. 2012. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to win gold in the men's 200m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Phelps became the first male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics when he clinched the men's 200 metres individual medley gold medal at the London Games. REUTERS/David Gray
