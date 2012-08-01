版本:
London Olympics: Day 5

<p>Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch </p>

Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch </p>

Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

<p>Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool </p>

Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

<p>Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

