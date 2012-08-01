London Olympics: Day 5
Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the Lonmore
Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminarmore
Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match more
Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during more
Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women'smore
Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Omore
South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Roundmore
Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final jmore
China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyballmore
Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball duringmore
Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individualmore
Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olymmore
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venumore
North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3mmore
Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to wmore
Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary roundmore
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2more
Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination romore
Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at thmore
Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen more
(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany aftermore
(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russiamore
Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg eliminmore
Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's prelimmore
China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Prmore
Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler durinmore
Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Prmore
Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Omore
Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue more
Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-arounmore
Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Prelmore
Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre durimore
Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Pmore
Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee indmore
Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary roundmore
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their wmore
(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A more
Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 more
American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between more
A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match agmore
Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men'smore
Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olymmore
Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Finalmore
Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judomore
South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women'smore
The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their womore
South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's indivimore
Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia amore
Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individmore
Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Premore
Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R)more
Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the Londmore
Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball matmore
South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard more
Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ninmore
China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
London Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.
Romney abroad
Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.
India in the dark
Half of India's 1.2 billion people are without power in the country's second major blackout in as many days.
London Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from the third day of the London Olympic Games.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.