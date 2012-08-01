Pictures of the month: July
Reuters photographer Joseba Etxaburu is knocked down by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Etxaburu suffered some scratches on his right elbow but was able to continue shooting afterwards. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in the rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a hazard for law-enforcement and bomb squad officers who swarmed to the scene. REUTERS/John Wark
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky, a supporter of jailed members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", looks on with his mouth sewed up as he protests outside the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Trend Photo Agency/Handout
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Teacher trainee protesters throw objects at riot police during clashes at the Parque de la Industria in Guatemala City July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Blood flows down the face of an injured protester who was injured during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Competitors work to pull a woman up an obstacle where competitors must jump to the top of a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. This photo was taken using multiple exposures . REUTERS/Mike Blake
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Dentists work on patients at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the 647th RAM expedition since 1985 and drew 1700 patients from 14 states, organizers said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, Russia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world last year after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until Garcia, from the Calle 18 ("18th Street") gang, along with elders from the Mara Salvatruchadeclared an unprecedented truce that authorities say has cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A truck is driven down a road at a yard where cars are parked before being exported at a port in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong
A girl rubs her eyes as smoke rises from a burning effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, symbolizing the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur July 17, 2012. According to legend, the demon is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and localities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead from a shooting rampage by a "demonic" gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un prepares to take a ride with other high-level officials during the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this July 25, 2012 photograph released by the North's KCNA to Reuters on July 26, 2012. The Rungna People's Pleasure Ground has attractions such as a dolphinarium, a wading pool, a fun fair and a mini golf course, according to KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie, made his first appearance in court, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Workers wrap the statue of late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno as they prepare to remove the statue outside Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, July 22, 2012. The removed statue was placed it inside the stadium, moments after the university president announced the school's intention to remove it. REUTERS/Craig Houtz
Swimmer Hayley Palmer of New Zealand trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (C) stands with her husband Mark Kelly (R), NASA astronaut and commander of mission STS-134, and mountain guide Vincent Lameyre before Kelly and two other astronauts walk from L'Aiguille du Midi to the Refuge des Cosmiques near Mont-Blanc in Chamonix July 23, 2012. The walk is made to unveil a milestone plate for the 100th anniversary of the discovery of cosmic rays by Victor Hess in 1912. The event also marks the 14th month anniversary of the installation of the cosmic ray detector on the International Space Station (ISS) by the astronauts during the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, code-named STS-134, when they flew the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) for the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) to the ISS. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating Italy's Andrea Baldini during their men's individual foil bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Villagers and policemen carry the body of Wang Jiansheng out of a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City July 9, 2012. Hamas movement organized dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the period of school holidays. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Firefighters walk on collapsed rooftop of Hitachi Air Conditioning manufacturing factory in Kadi, north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 19, 2012. There have been no reports of casualties so far and the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained, a fire official said. More than 90 percent of the plant and its stock of fresh and raw material was lost in the fire, the official added. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. Flood victims from different villages take refuge on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha. Thousands of people remained marooned as many areas are still inundated in Bangladesh, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The Union Flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, is projected on the Palace of Westminster next to Big Ben on the bank of the River Thames, before the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to U.S. President Barack Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama wipes water off his face during a rain shower at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The slain bodies of a couple killed on the side of the road are seen with a message in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca, Mexico, July 18, 2012. At least five people, two of them women, were killed in the past 24 hours by unknown assailants, local media reported. Threatening messages were left with the bodies. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her eviction has been suspended in Malaga, southern Spain July 10, 2012. Her eviction, which has been caused by her failure to pay the mortgage during three years, has been postponed to October 16. Heredia received a phone call from the Malaga's town hall after her postponed eviction and to grant her a social housing, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Storm cells move over the 40 freeway near Needles, California area at sunset as monsoon moisture continues to invade the Mojave desert area July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. The Iowa 80, located along Interstate 80, is said to be the world's largest truck stop. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An indigenous child swims in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Actor Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views an indoor exhibition featuring a beach scene while visiting Corporation Quay, in Sunderland, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
A barber's shop is seen on one of the main streets in Pibor market, South Sudan, June 23, 2012. For decades, Sudan's southerners fought the country's predominately Arab rulers in the north. More than two million people died before the fighting ended in a peace deal in 2005. In a referendum promised by the pact, 99 percent of the southerners chose to secede, and on July 9, 2011, the flag of South Sudan was raised over Juba, the rickety new capital. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. Afghanistan is struggling to fight the mental health problems that afflict some of the population after decades of violence, according to Abdul Rasool, an official from the health department of Jalalabad province. REUTERS/Parwiz
A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policemen and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl is helped onto a truck that will take her from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp in Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 2, 2012. Refugees are fleeing from the heavy seasonal rain that recently flooded the Jamam refugee camp and gravely expanded the risk of illness. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Children flee renewed fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels near the eastern Congolese city of Goma July 24, 2012. Congolese rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages, forcing thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital days ahead of a regional summit due to tackle the rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena
The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A resident takes a nap on grassland amid trees as he seeks relief from high temperatures in Cixian County, Hebei Province, China, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain (L) in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sonali Mukherjee, 27, sits in a room temporarily offered by a Sikh temple during an interview in New Delhi July 22, 2012. Mukherjee is appealing to the Indian government for medical support for skin reconstructive surgery as well as tougher penalties on her three assailants, who were released on bail after only three years in prison. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People lie on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 30, 2012. About 3.9 million homes and businesses were without power amid a record heat wave in the eastern United States after deadly thunderstorms downed power lines from Indiana to New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A member of the Free Syrian Army carries an injured civilian after shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A malnourished boy cries in his home in Sanaa June 20, 2012. One million Yemeni children face severe malnutrition within months as families struggle to pay for food in one of the Arab world's poorest countries, the U.N. World Food Programme has warned. Political turmoil has pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis and aid agencies estimate half the country's 24 million people are malnourished. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two Amazon Indians stand near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. Some 300 natives have been occupying, since June 21, one of the main areas where construction work is being done on what potentially will be the world's third largest hydroelectric dam, in protest against the project's environmental impact and the displacement of communities along the Xingu River. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A member of a self-defense milita calling itself the FLN (Front for the Liberation of the North) trains in Sevare, about 600 kms (400 miles) northeast of the capital Bamako, July 11, 2012. The United States has called on Mali's authorities to accept offers by African states to send a military force to stabilise the country and help retake control of its vast northern desert, now in the hands of al Qaeda-linked Islamists. The U.N. Security Council has been reluctant to back military intervention without a clearer plan for the force. Meanwhile, regional criticism of Mali's army for a March coup has left soldiers there hesitant about the idea of foreign troops being dispatched. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Bob Bowers of Madison, Wisconsin, weeps as names of AIDS victims are read aloud at the AIDS Memorial Quilt on the National Mall in Washington July 24, 2012. Bowers, who has been HIV positive for 30 years, has lost dozens of friends to AIDS. The international AIDS 2012 conference is currently being held in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl holds her food container after receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman, Jordan July 26, 2012. The center distributes food to poor families and provides thousands of meals each day during the month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People lean out of the windows of an office building on fire in Guayaquil, Ecuador,July 2, 2012. Two people died in the fire, the cause of which has not as yet been officially determined, according to the Guayaquil Firefighters Department. REUTERS/Diario Expreso Guayaquil/Handout
The word 'Euro' is painted onto the glass door of the Academy of Arts in Berlin, July 3, 2012. The graffiti was created by the design group Bureau Mario Lombardo as part of the Berlin Biennale art festival. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman plays in mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 15, 2012. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organisation. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A fisherman carries his boat near the banks of Vembanad Lake in the southern Indian city of Kochi, India, July 8, 2012. The fishermen come along with their families from the neighbouring Mysore district of Karnataka state to fish in the waters of Vembanad Lake and Periyar River in Kochi and each family earns around 600 rupees ($11) a day by catching mostly mystus fish and crab, fishermen said. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Bobby Billingsly, 40, from Newark, New Jersey, an AIDS patient at the Broadway House for Continuing Care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS, sits for a portrait at Broadway House in Newark, New Jersey July 6, 2012. Billingsly, who says he contracted HIV/AIDS in roughly 2000 through heterosexual sex and whose medical condition was so dire when he arrived at Broadway House two years ago that he was close to dying, says that through today's treatment and the acute care he received at Broadway House, there "is reason to believe that you can beat this thing... maybe not beat it, but not let it beat you". REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
North Korea's Un Guk Kim jumps celebrating his new world record in total of the men's 62Kg weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cashier awaits clients as she sells tickets to a public toilet in central Kiev July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Jean-Marie Runiga, political leader of the M23 rebel group, speaks at a news conference in Bunagana, eastern Congo, near the border with Uganda July 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Shoes and boots hang from a fence outside the town of Samalayuca, 50 km (31 miles) from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Bill Niederberger (R), 81, chats to a neighbor from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, California July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. Village Trailer Park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. Many have lived there for decades in old trailers which they bought. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinians celebrate a friend's birthday at a night club in the West Bank city of Ramallah February 23, 2012. Past the Israeli sentry towers blackened by firebombs and the entrance to a refugee camp emblazoned with posters of rifle-clenching militants, downtown Ramallah sparkles. The scars of an intractable conflict and occupation melt away: cafes bustle with smartly-dressed patrons, water-pipe smoke perfumes the air and basslines from trendy clubs shake the night. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A building manager holds a flashlight to help a tenant of the storm-damaged Park Tanglewood apartments, some of which were exposed when high winds tore open a hole in the roof and knocked out the electricity, retrieve some belongings from the building in Riverdale, Maryland, June 30, 2012. Wind gusts clocked at speeds of up to 79 mph were reported in and around the U.S. capital, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Washington, D.C., area. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
