London Olympics: Day 6
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastmore
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olymore
Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan falls backwards after defeating South Korea's Hwang Hee-Tae (white) in theirmore
Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan falls backwards after defeating South Korea's Hwang Hee-Tae (white) in their men's -100kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhangmore
Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhang and Yunlei Zhao during their mixed doubles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennmore
China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Serbia's Nikola Raden reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Montenegmore
Serbia's Nikola Raden reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Montenegro at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
First placed Etienne Stott of Britain jumps into the water as compatriots David Florence (2nd R) and Richarmore
First placed Etienne Stott of Britain jumps into the water as compatriots David Florence (2nd R) and Richard Hounslow (L) celebrate their second place finish with coach Mark Delaney in the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Etienne Stott points to his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2more
Britain's Etienne Stott points to his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hungary's Carlos Reinaldo Perez takes a shot against Croatia in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B more
Hungary's Carlos Reinaldo Perez takes a shot against Croatia in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Britain's Gemma Gibbons celebrates after defeating France's Audrey Tcheumeo (blue) in their women's -78kg smore
Britain's Gemma Gibbons celebrates after defeating France's Audrey Tcheumeo (blue) in their women's -78kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Team USA react after winning the gold medals at the victory ceremony after the women's eight finals rowing more
Team USA react after winning the gold medals at the victory ceremony after the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table more
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Japan's players join hands after losing against Russia in their women's foil team quarterfinals fencing commore
Japan's players join hands after losing against Russia in their women's foil team quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finmore
Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brazil's Cesar Cielo spits out a mouthful of water as he prepares for his men's 50m freestyle heat during tmore
Brazil's Cesar Cielo spits out a mouthful of water as he prepares for his men's 50m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Britain's David Florence (R) and Richard Hounslow compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee more
Britain's David Florence (R) and Richard Hounslow compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne
Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during tmore
Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Australia's (L-R first row) Jamie Beadsworth, Aaron Younger, Johnno Cotterill and Thomas Whalan and (L-R semore
Australia's (L-R first row) Jamie Beadsworth, Aaron Younger, Johnno Cotterill and Thomas Whalan and (L-R second row) Joel Dennerley and Tim Cleland react during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Spain at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Germany's Dimitri Peters fights with Latvia's Jevgenijs Borodavko (blue) during their men's -100kg eliminatmore
Germany's Dimitri Peters fights with Latvia's Jevgenijs Borodavko (blue) during their men's -100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
(L to R) Silver medallists Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow, compatriots and gold medallists Bmore
(L to R) Silver medallists Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow, compatriots and gold medallists Britain's Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott and bronze medallists Slovakia's Pavol Hochschorner and Peter Hochschorner celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Australia's Patrick Mills (top) tries to score past China's Sun Yue during their men's preliminary round Grmore
Australia's Patrick Mills (top) tries to score past China's Sun Yue during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Britain's Lizzie Neave competes in the women's kayak (K1) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre durinmore
Britain's Lizzie Neave competes in the women's kayak (K1) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serena Williams of the U.S. chases after a return to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their women's singles more
Serena Williams of the U.S. chases after a return to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their women's singles tennis quarterfinals match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualimore
Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Michael Phelps of the U.S. is reflected as he swims his men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the London 2more
Michael Phelps of the U.S. is reflected as he swims his men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Mayra Aguiar fights with Kayla Harrison of the U.S. (blue) during their women's -78kg semi-final Amore
Brazil's Mayra Aguiar fights with Kayla Harrison of the U.S. (blue) during their women's -78kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Italy's players celebrate after winning against Russia in their women's foil team gold medal fencing match more
Italy's players celebrate after winning against Russia in their women's foil team gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Players of Italy and Croatia compete during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Lmore
Players of Italy and Croatia compete during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Aliya Mustafina competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnasticmore
Russia's Aliya Mustafina competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's Sun Yue (R) rejects a shot from Australia's Patrick Mills during their men's preliminary round Groumore
China's Sun Yue (R) rejects a shot from Australia's Patrick Mills during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. more
A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall on Thursday to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron point as they watch the women'smore
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron point as they watch the women's -78kg and men's 100kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Argentina's Pablo Sebastian Portela challenges Britain's Ciaran Williams in their men's handball Preliminarmore
Argentina's Pablo Sebastian Portela challenges Britain's Ciaran Williams in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Britain's Rebecca Adlington reacts after placing first in her women's 800m freestyle heat during the Londonmore
Britain's Rebecca Adlington reacts after placing first in her women's 800m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands on the podium with silver medallist and compatriot Ryan Lomore
Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands on the podium with silver medallist and compatriot Ryan Lochte (L) and bronze medallist Laszlo Cseh of Hungary (R) during the men's 200m individual medley victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match agaimore
Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan de la Fuente sail during the second race of the men's 470 sailing clasmore
Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan de la Fuente sail during the second race of the men's 470 sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Rounds of ammunition are seen on a table as China's Zhang Jian reloads during the men's shooting 25m rapid more
Rounds of ammunition are seen on a table as China's Zhang Jian reloads during the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Spain's Marc Gasol hangs on the rim after dunking the ball against Great Britain during their men's prelimimore
Spain's Marc Gasol hangs on the rim after dunking the ball against Great Britain during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Silver medallist Australia's Jessica Fox (L) and gold medallist France's Emilie Fer bite their medals durinmore
Silver medallist Australia's Jessica Fox (L) and gold medallist France's Emilie Fer bite their medals during the victory ceremony for the women's kayak (K1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnasticmore
Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's sprint team final at more
Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's sprint team final at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Picture taken with tilt shift lens. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singlemore
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Chris Hoy (105) celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome dumore
Britain's Chris Hoy (105) celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Australia's Ashleigh Brennan competes in the floor exercise during the women's individual all-around gymnasmore
Australia's Ashleigh Brennan competes in the floor exercise during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
