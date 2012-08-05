版本:
London Olympics: Day 8

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. throws his winner's flower bouquet to his mother Debbie (not pictured), after receiving his gold medal for winning the men's 4x100m medley relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. throws his winner's flower bouquet to his mother Debbie (not pictured), after receiving his gold medal for winning the men's 4x100m medley relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Britain's Mo Farah reacts to winning the men's 10,000m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Britain's Mo Farah reacts to winning the men's 10,000m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>(L-R) Susie Scanlan Kelley Hurley, Courtney Hurley and Maya Lawrence of the U.S. celebrate their victory at the end of the women's eppe team bronze medal fencing competition against Russia at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

(L-R) Susie Scanlan Kelley Hurley, Courtney Hurley and Maya Lawrence of the U.S. celebrate their victory at the end of the women's eppe team bronze medal fencing competition against Russia at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>China's Sun Yang reacts after he won gold in the men's 1500m freestyle final in world record time during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. Sun clocked 14 minutes, 31.02 seconds to set a new world record. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

China's Sun Yang reacts after he won gold in the men's 1500m freestyle final in world record time during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. Sun clocked 14 minutes, 31.02 seconds to set a new world record. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Photographers and a camerman take pictures of Britain's Jessica Ennis as she celebrates winning gold in the women's heptathlon during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Photographers and a camerman take pictures of Britain's Jessica Ennis as she celebrates winning gold in the women's heptathlon during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Ukraine's Valentyna Horpynych Zhudina (C) lies on the track as other athletes recover after their women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ukraine's Valentyna Horpynych Zhudina (C) lies on the track as other athletes recover after their women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Syria's Ahmad Saber Hamcho rides Wonderboy during the equestrian individual jumping first qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Syria's Ahmad Saber Hamcho rides Wonderboy during the equestrian individual jumping first qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's singles gold medal match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's singles gold medal match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 100m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 100m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>China's Wang Yihan returns a shot to compatriot Li Xuerui during their women's singles badminton gold medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

China's Wang Yihan returns a shot to compatriot Li Xuerui during their women's singles badminton gold medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis raises her arms as she wins her women's heptathlon 800m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis raises her arms as she wins her women's heptathlon 800m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Nicola Spirig (R) of Switzerland wins the women's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 4, 2012. Lisa Norden (L) of Sweden took the silver. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Nicola Spirig (R) of Switzerland wins the women's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 4, 2012. Lisa Norden (L) of Sweden took the silver. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Britain's Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking celebrate winning the women's lightweight double sculls final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Britain's Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking celebrate winning the women's lightweight double sculls final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Brothers Bob Bryan (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. hold their country's flag as they stand with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony after they defeated France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra in the men's doubles tennis final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Brothers Bob Bryan (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. hold their country's flag as they stand with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony after they defeated France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra in the men's doubles tennis final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A competitor runs during round 1 of the women's 3000m steeplechase heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A competitor runs during round 1 of the women's 3000m steeplechase heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>North Korea's Jang Song-man hits a return in their men's team first round table tennis match against South Korea at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

North Korea's Jang Song-man hits a return in their men's team first round table tennis match against South Korea at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>China's Zhang Xi brushes sand off her arms during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match against Russia's Ekaterina Khomyakova and Evgeniya Ukolova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

China's Zhang Xi brushes sand off her arms during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match against Russia's Ekaterina Khomyakova and Evgeniya Ukolova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Savannah Vinsant of the U.S. competes in women's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Savannah Vinsant of the U.S. competes in women's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Mo Farah reacts after winning the men's 10,000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Britain's Mo Farah reacts after winning the men's 10,000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Gold medallist Britain's Jessica Ennis kisses her medal at the women's heptathlon victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Gold medallist Britain's Jessica Ennis kisses her medal at the women's heptathlon victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis celebrates winning her women's heptathlon 800m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. Ennis was the overall winner in the heptathlon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis celebrates winning her women's heptathlon 800m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. Ennis was the overall winner in the heptathlon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Serbia's Ivana Maksimovic competes on the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Serbia's Ivana Maksimovic competes on the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Photographers and a camerman take pictures of Britain's Mo Farah as he celebrates with his wife Tania after winning gold in the men's 10,000m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Photographers and a camerman take pictures of Britain's Mo Farah as he celebrates with his wife Tania after winning gold in the men's 10,000m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Mexico's Hector Herrera (C) celebrates scoring in overtime over Senegal with teammate Jorge Enriquez (R) and Darvin Chavez in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium in London, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Mexico's Hector Herrera (C) celebrates scoring in overtime over Senegal with teammate Jorge Enriquez (R) and Darvin Chavez in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium in London, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Lithuania's Martynas Pocius (C) looks at his shot past Lebron James (L), Deron Williams and Chris Paul (R) all of the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Lithuania's Martynas Pocius (C) looks at his shot past Lebron James (L), Deron Williams and Chris Paul (R) all of the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Britain's Daniel Sturridge (L) has the fifth penalty kick blocked by South Korea's goalkeeper Bumyoung Lee in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Britain's Daniel Sturridge (L) has the fifth penalty kick blocked by South Korea's goalkeeper Bumyoung Lee in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Nicola Spirig of Switzerland is seen defeating Lisa Norden of Sweden (front) in this photo finish handout image of the women's triathlon final of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omega Ltd/Handout </p>

Nicola Spirig of Switzerland is seen defeating Lisa Norden of Sweden (front) in this photo finish handout image of the women's triathlon final of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omega Ltd/Handout

<p>Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping first qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping first qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) runs ahead of the other competitors to win the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) runs ahead of the other competitors to win the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Great Britain's Peter Kirkbride reacts during his men's 94Kg group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Great Britain's Peter Kirkbride reacts during his men's 94Kg group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva rests during her women's pole vault Group B qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva rests during her women's pole vault Group B qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Athletes prepare before the start of the women's pole vault qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Athletes prepare before the start of the women's pole vault qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Rosannagh Maclennan of Canada reacts at her score with compatriot Karen Cockburn (R) in the women's gymnastics trampoline final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Rosannagh Maclennan of Canada reacts at her score with compatriot Karen Cockburn (R) in the women's gymnastics trampoline final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>China's Cai Yun (R) and his teammate Fu Haifeng celebrate winning their men's doubles badminton semifinal match against Malaysia's Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

China's Cai Yun (R) and his teammate Fu Haifeng celebrate winning their men's doubles badminton semifinal match against Malaysia's Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Argentina's Carlos Delfino dunks during his game against Nigeria at their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Argentina's Carlos Delfino dunks during his game against Nigeria at their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts to winning the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts to winning the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>China's Shiming Zou is shown during his fight against Cuba's Yosbany Veitia Soto in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

China's Shiming Zou is shown during his fight against Cuba's Yosbany Veitia Soto in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

