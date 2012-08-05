版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 07:50 BJT

London Olympics: Day 9

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates victory in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates victory in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at themore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates victory in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 30
<p>Australia's Jane Moran (center L) and head coach Greg McFadden (center R) celebrate after they defeated China during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Australia's Jane Moran (center L) and head coach Greg McFadden (center R) celebrate after they defeated Chimore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Australia's Jane Moran (center L) and head coach Greg McFadden (center R) celebrate after they defeated China during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 30
<p>Japan's Risa Shinnabe reaches for the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Britain at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Japan's Risa Shinnabe reaches for the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Britain atmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Japan's Risa Shinnabe reaches for the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Britain at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
3 / 30
<p>Hungary's head coach Andras Meresz celebrates with his players after defeating Russia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungary's head coach Andras Meresz celebrates with his players after defeating Russia during their women's more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Hungary's head coach Andras Meresz celebrates with his players after defeating Russia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 30
<p>Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gomore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 30
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 30
<p>Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. kisses her husband, NFL player Aaron Ross, after she won gold in the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. kisses her husband, NFL player Aaron Ross, after she won gold in the women'more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. kisses her husband, NFL player Aaron Ross, after she won gold in the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
7 / 30
<p>Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he defeats Algeria's Mohamed Amine Oudahi during their Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarterfinal boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he defeats Algeria's Mohamed Amine Oudahi during their Men's Bantam (more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he defeats Algeria's Mohamed Amine Oudahi during their Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarterfinal boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
8 / 30
<p>South Korea's Jang Mi-Ran reacts after failing to lift on her third attempt in the women's 75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

South Korea's Jang Mi-Ran reacts after failing to lift on her third attempt in the women's 75kg group A clmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

South Korea's Jang Mi-Ran reacts after failing to lift on her third attempt in the women's 75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 30
<p>China's players react after the lost to Australia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

China's players react after the lost to Australia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at themore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

China's players react after the lost to Australia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
10 / 30
<p>Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimmimore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
11 / 30
<p>Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men'more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
12 / 30
<p>Christina Loukas of the U.S. puts a wet towel over her head after a dive during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Christina Loukas of the U.S. puts a wet towel over her head after a dive during the women's 3m springboard more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Christina Loukas of the U.S. puts a wet towel over her head after a dive during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
13 / 30
<p>Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 30
<p>China's Lin Dan lies on the ground as he is congratulated by his coaches after winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

China's Lin Dan lies on the ground as he is congratulated by his coaches after winning his men's singles bamore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

China's Lin Dan lies on the ground as he is congratulated by his coaches after winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
15 / 30
<p>Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after the track cycling men's omnium 1km time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Hansen finished second to in the time trial to win the omnium event. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after the track cycling men's omnium 1km time trial at the Velodromore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after the track cycling men's omnium 1km time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Hansen finished second to in the time trial to win the omnium event. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
16 / 30
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympicmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
17 / 30
<p>Netherlands' players celebrate scoring a goal against Germany during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Netherlands' players celebrate scoring a goal against Germany during their men's Group B hockey match at thmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Netherlands' players celebrate scoring a goal against Germany during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
18 / 30
<p>Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brownmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 30
<p>Germany's Enrico Kolling (L) congratulates Algeria's Abdelhafid Benchabla after Benchabla won their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Germany's Enrico Kolling (L) congratulates Algeria's Abdelhafid Benchabla after Benchabla won their Men's Lmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Germany's Enrico Kolling (L) congratulates Algeria's Abdelhafid Benchabla after Benchabla won their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 30
<p>Belarus' Aliaksandr Kikiniou (in blue) fights with Kyrgyzstan's Daniyar Kobonov on the Men's 74Kg repechage round 2 Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Belarus' Aliaksandr Kikiniou (in blue) fights with Kyrgyzstan's Daniyar Kobonov on the Men's 74Kg repechagemore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Belarus' Aliaksandr Kikiniou (in blue) fights with Kyrgyzstan's Daniyar Kobonov on the Men's 74Kg repechage round 2 Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
21 / 30
<p>McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the Nmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 30
<p>Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 30
<p>Italy's Andrea Baldini celebrates his team's victory at the end of his men's foil team gold medal fencing match against Japan's Yuki Ota at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Italy's Andrea Baldini celebrates his team's victory at the end of his men's foil team gold medal fencing mmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Italy's Andrea Baldini celebrates his team's victory at the end of his men's foil team gold medal fencing match against Japan's Yuki Ota at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 30
<p>Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 20more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
25 / 30
<p>South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in his men's 400m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in his men's 400m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games amore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in his men's 400m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
26 / 30
<p>Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana leads to win the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana leads to win the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, 20more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana leads to win the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
27 / 30
<p>Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwicmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
28 / 30
<p>Canada's Adam van Koeverden trains for the Kayak Single event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Canada's Adam van Koeverden trains for the Kayak Single event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton more

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Canada's Adam van Koeverden trains for the Kayak Single event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
29 / 30
<p>Mostafa Mansour of Egypt trains for canoe sprint in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney near London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mostafa Mansour of Egypt trains for canoe sprint in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dmore

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Mostafa Mansour of Egypt trains for canoe sprint in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney near London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
London Olympics: Day 8

London Olympics: Day 8

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐