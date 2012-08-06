版本:
Bolt wins 100m

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. (2nd L), Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (2nd R) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final past countryman Yohan Blake (C) who took second and Tyson Gay of the USA (R) who took fourth during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pulls ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (C) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds, while Blake finished secodn and Gatlin third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

(L to R) Jamaica's Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin of the U.S., Jamaica's Yohan Blake, Tyson Gay of the U.S. and Jamaica's Asafa Powell run in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt won the race setting an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 Centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates with second-placed compatriot Yohan Blake after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to cross the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin (C) of the U.S. and Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt breaks from the blocks on the way to winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

The men's 100m final field finishes the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake celebrate after the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

A beer bottle bounces on the track as competitors in the men's 100 metres final start off the blocks at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaicans celebrate after watching Usain Bolt win the men's 100 metres final during the London 2012 Olympic Games, as they gather in Half Way Tree in Kingston August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

2012年 8月 6日 星期一

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crouches on the track after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

