London Olympics: Day 11
Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
