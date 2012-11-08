版本:
Flashback: Tucson shooting

<p>People and law enforcement personnel stand at a parking lot where U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot along with others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People and law enforcement personnel stand at a parking lot where U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot along with others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A law enforcement personnel stands outside the home of Jared L. Loughner, identified by federal officials as the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A law enforcement personnel stands outside the home of Jared L. Loughner, identified by federal officials as the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People attend a candlelight vigil at the Tucson University Medical Center after U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People attend a candlelight vigil at the Tucson University Medical Center after U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Supporters arrive for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Supporters arrive for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Supporters gather for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Supporters gather for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>The congregation prays for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Tuscon, at the Pantano Christian Church in East Tucson, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

The congregation prays for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Tuscon, at the Pantano Christian Church in East Tucson, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Mourners take part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Mourners take part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A woman takes part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A woman takes part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Susan Shobe (C) sings "Let There Be Peace on Earth" with her children Violet Schorr (L), 1, and Willow Schorr, 3, as she kneels at a memorial outside the hospital where the victims of the shootings are recovering in Tucson, Arizona January 10, 2011. The father of Shobe's best friend's Ron Barber was shot in the attack. Barber, district director for congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, spent more than six hours in surgery on January 8 after being shot twice during the shooting that left six people dead. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Susan Shobe (C) sings "Let There Be Peace on Earth" with her children Violet Schorr (L), 1, and Willow Schorr, 3, as she kneels at a memorial outside the hospital where the victims of the shootings are recovering in Tucson, Arizona January 10, 2011. The father of Shobe's best friend's Ron Barber was shot in the attack. Barber, district director for congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, spent more than six hours in surgery on January 8 after being shot twice during the shooting that left six people dead. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A fan holds up a sign for Represenative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) during a moment of silence before the start of the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

A fan holds up a sign for Represenative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) during a moment of silence before the start of the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

<p>A portion of the makeshift memorial set up for the victims of the January 8 shooting is seen outside the University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A portion of the makeshift memorial set up for the victims of the January 8 shooting is seen outside the University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>President Barack Obama hugs U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' husband, NASA shuttle commander Mark Kelly as first lady Michelle Obama looks on at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Barack Obama hugs U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' husband, NASA shuttle commander Mark Kelly as first lady Michelle Obama looks on at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Women embrace at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims the January 8 mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Women embrace at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims the January 8 mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A sign shows the closure of the supermarket where a gunman went on a rampage, in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A sign shows the closure of the supermarket where a gunman went on a rampage, in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A hearse passes people lining the street as it arrives at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A hearse passes people lining the street as it arrives at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People holding candles line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

People holding candles line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>People from the so called "Angel Project" line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

People from the so called "Angel Project" line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Nine-year-old Dante Mitchell, classmate of nine-year-old Christina Green, holds a stuffed bear he brought to her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Nine-year-old Dante Mitchell, classmate of nine-year-old Christina Green, holds a stuffed bear he brought to her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Mary Kool holds a single red rose outside the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll was to take place in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Mary Kool holds a single red rose outside the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll was to take place in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>(L-R) Roxanna and John Green, mother and father of shooting victim 9-year-old Christina Green, and their son Dallas Green, arrive at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. Green was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Mamta Popat/Pool </p>

(L-R) Roxanna and John Green, mother and father of shooting victim 9-year-old Christina Green, and their son Dallas Green, arrive at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. Green was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Mamta Popat/Pool

<p>Law enforcement and guests are seen outside the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church during his funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. Roll was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Law enforcement and guests are seen outside the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church during his funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. Roll was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Sophie Plattner, 11, and Emma Plattner, 9, place flowers as their father Danny Plattner watches at a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona January 15, 2011. The supermarket re-opened to the public, one week after a shooting outside the store that claimed the lives of six people and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ). REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Sophie Plattner, 11, and Emma Plattner, 9, place flowers as their father Danny Plattner watches at a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona January 15, 2011. The supermarket re-opened to the public, one week after a shooting outside the store that claimed the lives of six people and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ). REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People embrace before a memorial service for Dorwan Stoddard in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People embrace before a memorial service for Dorwan Stoddard in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People look at items left by well-wishers outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People look at items left by well-wishers outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Get well wishes written on paper plates for U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other victims are seen at a memorial at University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Get well wishes written on paper plates for U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other victims are seen at a memorial at University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

