Flashback: Tucson shooting

Susan Shobe (C) sings "Let There Be Peace on Earth" with her children Violet Schorr (L), 1, and Willow Schorr, 3, as she kneels at a memorial outside the hospital where the victims of the shootings are recovering in Tucson, Arizona January 10, 2011. The father of Shobe's best friend's Ron Barber was shot in the attack. Barber, district director for congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, spent more than six hours in surgery on January 8 after being shot twice during the shooting that left six people dead. REUTERS/Rick Wilking