Funeral for slain Egyptian guards
A member of the Army embraces a relative of one of the soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, during their funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bystanders mourn as coffins of soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, are carried by an ambulance during a funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument, in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after the funeral for soldiers, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after a funeral for soldiers who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The brother (C) of soldier Mohamed Ibrahim, killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel and other 15 soldiers by unknown gunmen, shouts as he carries his picture in between members of Egypt's Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soldiers and relatives pray for soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, during a funeral at a mosque in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Women shout slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood during a funeral for soldiers, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, near the tomb of the late former President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bystanders mourn as the of coffins of soldiers, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, are carried by an ambulance during a funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks with a paper that reads "Leave, Mursi" during a funeral for soldiers, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soldiers try to control people during a funeral as coffins of soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, are carried by an ambulance at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument, in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The coffin of a soldier killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, is carried by soldiers and relatives during a funeral at a mosque in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Soldiers carry the coffin of their comrades, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, during their funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives cry during a funeral for soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at a mosque in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egypt's Defence Minister Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi (3rd L), Armed Forces Chief of Staff Sami Anan (2nd L) and Egyptian ministers walk as coffins of soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, are carried by soldiers at the tomb of the late former President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument, during a funeral in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Egyptian relatives cry on the coffin of a soldier killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at a military funeral in Omar Makram mosque, Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives of soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, cry during their funeral at a mosque in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian man cries on the coffin of his brother, a soldier killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at a military funeral in Omar Makram mosque, Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman walks with a paper that reads "Leave, Mursi" during a funeral for soldiers, who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late former President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
