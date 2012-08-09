Typhoon Haikui
Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. Typhoon Haikui struck China on Wednesday, packing winds of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph), prompting officials to evacuate nearly 2 million people and grounding hundreds of flights to and from Shanghai and other cities. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian in a raincoat squats at the Bund near the Huangpu River amid strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Haikui hit Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer carries a woman to a safer area in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A car drives past a damaged traffic sign as Typhoon Haikui hits Hepu township, Zhejiang province, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A man holds onto his umbrella against strong wind and heavy rainfalls on a street as Typhoon Haikui hit Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Labourers work to reconnect an electric circuit after pylons were turned over by Typhoon Haikui in Wenling, Zhejiang province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A man fishes on a flooded street after Typhoon Haikui hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks with her umbrella against strong winds as Typhoon Haikui approaches China's east coast in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dark clouds cover the sky in downtown Shanghai, August 6, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
Dark clouds cover the sky in downtown Shanghai, August 6, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
