版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 06:07 BJT

London Olympics: Day 13

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at tmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 44
<p>Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 44
<p>Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo matmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 44
<p>Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
4 / 44
<p>Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) wimore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 44
<p>Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 5more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
6 / 44
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during thmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 44
<p>Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in themore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
8 / 44
<p>Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at Wembley Stadium, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's finamore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at Wembley Stadium, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 44
<p>Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Omore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 44
<p>Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine compmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
11 / 44
<p>Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatriot Trey Hardee following their men's decathlon 1500m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatriot Trey Hardee following their men's decathlon 1500m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 44
<p>Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cubmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
13 / 44
<p>Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Smore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
14 / 44
<p>Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 44
<p>Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 44
<p>Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wemmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 44
<p>Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 20more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
18 / 44
<p>Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 201more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 44
<p>France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games atmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
20 / 44
<p>Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men's canoe double (C2) 1000m finals A at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men'smore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men's canoe double (C2) 1000m finals A at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
21 / 44
<p>Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING SPORT OLYMPICS) </p>

Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Trackmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING SPORT OLYMPICS)

Close
22 / 44
<p>Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 44
<p>Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semimore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 44
<p>Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Gamesmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
25 / 44
<p>Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT BOXING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT BOXING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
26 / 44
<p>Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Gamesmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
27 / 44
<p>Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wresmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
28 / 44
<p>Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first place in their men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first plamore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first place in their men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
29 / 44
<p>Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketbamore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
30 / 44
<p>Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 20more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
31 / 44
<p>Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their women's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their womore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their women's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
32 / 44
<p>Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Fmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
33 / 44
<p>France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yeny Contreras (not seen) at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yemore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yeny Contreras (not seen) at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
34 / 44
<p>Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012more

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
35 / 44
<p>Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualificationmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
36 / 44
<p>Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wremore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
37 / 44
<p>Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Indivmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
38 / 44
<p>Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Bramore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
39 / 44
<p>Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horsemore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
40 / 44
<p>Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jason Richardson (R) and third placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (C) during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jasonmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jason Richardson (R) and third placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (C) during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
41 / 44
<p>Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their medals at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their mmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their medals at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
42 / 44
<p>China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing matcmore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
43 / 44
<p>Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha set a new world record of 1:40.91. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the Lomore

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha set a new world record of 1:40.91. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
44 / 44
重播
下一图片集
Bolt's double-double gold

Bolt's double-double gold

下一个

Bolt's double-double gold

Bolt's double-double gold

Usain Bolt proves lightning can strike twice by defending both his 200m and 100m gold medal wins from Beijing.

2012年 8月 10日
Typhoon Haikui

Typhoon Haikui

Nearly two million people are evacuated as Typhoon Haikui hits China.

2012年 8月 9日
London Olympics: Day 12

London Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Olympics.

2012年 8月 9日
London Olympics: Day 11

London Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Olympics.

2012年 8月 8日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐