London Olympics: Day 13
Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at tmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against more
Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo matmore
Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semore
Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) wimore
Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 5more
Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during thmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in themore
Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's finamore
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at Wembley Stadium, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Omore
Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine compmore
Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatmore
Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatriot Trey Hardee following their men's decathlon 1500m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cubmore
Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Smore
Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at more
Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games more
Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wemmore
Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 20more
Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 201more
Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games atmore
France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men'smore
Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men's canoe double (C2) 1000m finals A at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Trackmore
Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING SPORT OLYMPICS)
Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning more
Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semimore
Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Gamesmore
Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the more
Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT BOXING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Gamesmore
Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wresmore
Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first plamore
Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first place in their men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketbamore
Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 20more
Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their womore
Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their women's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Fmore
Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yemore
France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yeny Contreras (not seen) at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012more
Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualificationmore
Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wremore
Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Indivmore
Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Bramore
Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horsemore
Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jasonmore
Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jason Richardson (R) and third placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (C) during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their mmore
Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their medals at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing matcmore
China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the Lomore
Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha set a new world record of 1:40.91. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
