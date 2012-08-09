版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 04:55 BJT

Bolt's double-double gold

<p>LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

