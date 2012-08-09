Bolt's double-double gold
LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at more
LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Gammore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during thmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olymore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 20more
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second more
Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at tmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics more
BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic more
LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012more
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olymmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympimore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 20more
Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 more
Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competitmore
BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stamore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium atmore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) andmore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competmore
The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competitmore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competitimore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
