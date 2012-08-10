版本:
中国
Panning for gold

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

