Funeral for slain Sikhs
The gym is full during the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh templemore
The gym is full during the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. Thousands are expected to attend the wake where the bodies of the six victims will lie in repose, according to local Sikh leaders. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attackmore
Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
United States Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the wake and visitation service for victims of lasmore
United States Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of lamore
A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of lamore
A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A women is over come with grief while she attend the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sundaymore
A women is over come with grief while she attend the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Sikh priests perform the ceremony portion of the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's amore
Sikh priests perform the ceremony portion of the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Smore
Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (C) attends the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's atmore
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (C) attends the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Smore
Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Family members and mourners fight back their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of lmore
Family members and mourners fight back their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attackmore
Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn