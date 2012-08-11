版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 12日 星期日 06:20 BJT

London Olympics: Day 15

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at themore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 25
<p>Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final atmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
2 / 25
<p>Athletes compete during the fencing event of the men's modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympics at the Copper Box August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Athletes compete during the fencing event of the men's modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympics at themore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Athletes compete during the fencing event of the men's modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympics at the Copper Box August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 25
<p>Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) kicks Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) in the face as they compete in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) kicks Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) in the face as they compete in their men's 80kgmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) kicks Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) in the face as they compete in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 25
<p>Australia's Jared Tallent falls to his knees as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win silver in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Australia's Jared Tallent falls to his knees as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win silver more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Australia's Jared Tallent falls to his knees as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win silver in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 25
<p>Britain's Tom Daley (C) is thrown into the pool by the British diving team after he won the bronze medal in the men's 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Britain's Tom Daley (C) is thrown into the pool by the British diving team after he won the bronze medal inmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Britain's Tom Daley (C) is thrown into the pool by the British diving team after he won the bronze medal in the men's 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
6 / 25
<p>Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km rmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 25
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay final ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay final ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 25
<p>Australia's Liz Cambage (C) is guarded by Russia's Nadezhda Grishaeva (R) and Natalya Vodopyanova during their women's bronze medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Australia's Liz Cambage (C) is guarded by Russia's Nadezhda Grishaeva (R) and Natalya Vodopyanova during thmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Australia's Liz Cambage (C) is guarded by Russia's Nadezhda Grishaeva (R) and Natalya Vodopyanova during their women's bronze medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 25
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt is kissed by a fan after his team won the men's 4x100m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. The team set a new world record with a time of 36.84 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt is kissed by a fan after his team won the men's 4x100m relay final at the London 2012 more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Jamaica's Usain Bolt is kissed by a fan after his team won the men's 4x100m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. The team set a new world record with a time of 36.84 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 25
<p>Russia's Evgeniya Kanaeva competes using the clubs in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Russia's Evgeniya Kanaeva competes using the clubs in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final amore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Russia's Evgeniya Kanaeva competes using the clubs in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
12 / 25
<p>Britain's Anthony Joshua departs the ring after he was declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko following their Men's Super Heavy ( 91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Britain's Anthony Joshua departs the ring after he was declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko fomore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Britain's Anthony Joshua departs the ring after he was declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko following their Men's Super Heavy ( 91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 25
<p>Cuba's Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (in red) fights with Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Cuba's Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (in red) fights with Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Cuba's Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (in red) fights with Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 25
<p>Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 25
<p>Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 6more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
16 / 25
<p>Britain's Mo Farah (front) runs to win gold ahead of competitors in the men's 5000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Britain's Mo Farah (front) runs to win gold ahead of competitors in the men's 5000m final at the London 201more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Britain's Mo Farah (front) runs to win gold ahead of competitors in the men's 5000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
17 / 25
<p>Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) reacts as he fights against China's Xiaobo Liu during their men's 80kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) reacts as he fights against China's Xiaobo Liu during their men's 80kg quarterfmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) reacts as he fights against China's Xiaobo Liu during their men's 80kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
18 / 25
<p>Destinee Hooker of the U.S. celebrates a point against Brazil during their women's gold medal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Destinee Hooker of the U.S. celebrates a point against Brazil during their women's gold medal volleyball mamore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Destinee Hooker of the U.S. celebrates a point against Brazil during their women's gold medal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 25
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals, Bolt for men's 4x100m relay and Farah for men's 5000m at the victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals,more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals, Bolt for men's 4x100m relay and Farah for men's 5000m at the victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
20 / 25
<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentatmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
21 / 25
<p>Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin passes Buckingham Palace in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin passes Buckingham Palace in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olymmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin passes Buckingham Palace in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
22 / 25
<p>Great Britain's Jonathan Clarke reacts after his team being defeated by Australia during their men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Great Britain's Jonathan Clarke reacts after his team being defeated by Australia during their men's bronzemore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Great Britain's Jonathan Clarke reacts after his team being defeated by Australia during their men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 25
<p>Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) celebrates his victory over Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) celebrates his victory over Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) in their men's 80kg gold more

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) celebrates his victory over Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 25
<p>Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon prays after China's Zou Shiming was declared the winner in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympics August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon prays after China's Zou Shiming was declared the winner in their Men's Light Flmore

2012年 8月 12日 星期日

Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon prays after China's Zou Shiming was declared the winner in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympics August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
London Olympics: Day 14

London Olympics: Day 14

下一个

London Olympics: Day 14

London Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Olympics.

2012年 8月 11日
Olympic bloopers

Olympic bloopers

Olympic athletes succumb to gravity when they flip, trip or fall.

2012年 8月 14日
Robo-cam Olympics

Robo-cam Olympics

The best photos produced by Reuters remote cameras at the London Olympics.

2012年 8月 11日
Panning for gold

Panning for gold

Images from London using the ‘pan’ photographic technique.

2012年 8月 11日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐