Profile: Paul Ryan
U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
