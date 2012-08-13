版本:
中国
2012年 8月 14日 星期二 00:40 BJT

London closing ceremony

<p>A general view of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

A general view of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A giant model of a portrait of John Lennon is made with panels carried by performers during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A giant model of a portrait of John Lennon is made with panels carried by performers during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Monty Python comic Eric Idle walks on a giant cannon at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Monty Python comic Eric Idle walks on a giant cannon at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Performers with light bulbs on their hats hold hands at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Performers with light bulbs on their hats hold hands at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A flaming phoenix flies over the crowd coming out of the Olympic flame before being extinquished at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A flaming phoenix flies over the crowd coming out of the Olympic flame before being extinquished at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Musician Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Musician Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Singer Jessie J performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Singer Jessie J performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Athletes stand in front of a giant poster of model Georgia May Jagger during in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Athletes stand in front of a giant poster of model Georgia May Jagger during in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>British models take part at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

British models take part at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Russell Brand performs "I am the Walrus" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Russell Brand performs "I am the Walrus" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>An artist performs during the pre-show at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An artist performs during the pre-show at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>British gymnast Louis Smith rides a scooter as the athletes march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

British gymnast Louis Smith rides a scooter as the athletes march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Performers pose after the end of closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Performers pose after the end of closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>British actor Eric Idle performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

British actor Eric Idle performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>An artist plays the cello during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

An artist plays the cello during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Victoria Beckham performs with The Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Victoria Beckham performs with The Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Performers are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Performers are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>The Olympic flag is lowered at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

The Olympic flag is lowered at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>The Pet Shop Boys perform "Our House" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

The Pet Shop Boys perform "Our House" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Singer Annie Lennox performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Singer Annie Lennox performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>British flags are waved as the national anthem is sung during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

British flags are waved as the national anthem is sung during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Mexico's Erick Osornio Nunez, Taekwondo athlete, marches in at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Mexico's Erick Osornio Nunez, Taekwondo athlete, marches in at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A member of the Greek team marches into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A member of the Greek team marches into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Men's marathon gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda marches into closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Men's marathon gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda marches into closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Perfomers wave British flags during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Perfomers wave British flags during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Performers takes part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Performers takes part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>National flags are carried by flagbearers taking part in the athletes' march during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

National flags are carried by flagbearers taking part in the athletes' march during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes a photo as the teams march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes a photo as the teams march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A London taxi during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A London taxi during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Flag bearers march into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games as confetti rains at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Flag bearers march into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games as confetti rains at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>The Olympic Rings are seen behind the Olympic Torch during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

The Olympic Rings are seen behind the Olympic Torch during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

