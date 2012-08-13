London closing ceremony
A general view of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A giant model of a portrait of John Lennon is made with panels carried by performers during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Monty Python comic Eric Idle walks on a giant cannon at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers with light bulbs on their hats hold hands at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A flaming phoenix flies over the crowd coming out of the Olympic flame before being extinquished at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Musician Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Jessie J performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes stand in front of a giant poster of model Georgia May Jagger during in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
British models take part at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russell Brand performs "I am the Walrus" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An artist performs during the pre-show at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
British gymnast Louis Smith rides a scooter as the athletes march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers pose after the end of closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
British actor Eric Idle performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An artist plays the cello during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Victoria Beckham performs with The Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Performers are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic flag is lowered at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Pet Shop Boys perform "Our House" at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer Annie Lennox performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
British flags are waved as the national anthem is sung during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mexico's Erick Osornio Nunez, Taekwondo athlete, marches in at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of the Greek team marches into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Men's marathon gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda marches into closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Perfomers wave British flags during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers takes part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
National flags are carried by flagbearers taking part in the athletes' march during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes a photo as the teams march in during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Pet Shop Boys during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A London taxi during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Flag bearers march into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games as confetti rains at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Olympic Rings are seen behind the Olympic Torch during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
