2012年 8月 15日

Quakes hit Iran

<p>An earthquake victim stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

An earthquake victim stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>A woman mourns as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, Iran, August 12, 2012. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA</p>

A woman mourns as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar,more

2012年 8月 15日

A woman mourns as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, Iran, August 12, 2012. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>The body of an earthquake victim is seen in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

The body of an earthquake victim is seen in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

The body of an earthquake victim is seen in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim sits near a destroyed house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

An earthquake victim sits near a destroyed house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim sits near a destroyed house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA</p>

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbmore

2012年 8月 15日

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim stands near a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

An earthquake victim stands near a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim stands near a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim carries clothing and other items in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

An earthquake victim carries clothing and other items in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim carries clothing and other items in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA</p>

A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbmore

2012年 8月 15日

A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA </p>

Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahmore

2012年 8月 15日

Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA</p>

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbmore

2012年 8月 15日

Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA </p>

An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan nearmore

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim reacts in this undated handout photo at an undisclosed village in East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency</p>

An earthquake victim reacts in this undated handout photo at an undisclosed village in East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim reacts in this undated handout photo at an undisclosed village in East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency

<p>Earthquake victims mourn in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA </p>

Earthquake victims mourn in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Earthquake victims mourn in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Earthquake victims console each other in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

Earthquake victims console each other in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Earthquake victims console each other in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>A man stands near a grave in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

A man stands near a grave in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

A man stands near a grave in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>A man stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA </p>

A man stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azermore

2012年 8月 15日

A man stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>A lamp is set on top of a generator in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

A lamp is set on top of a generator in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

A lamp is set on top of a generator in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Rescuers recover a body during a search for victims in an earthquake-stricken village at an undisclosed location, northwest Iran, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Roohollah Vahdati/ISNA </p>

Rescuers recover a body during a search for victims in an earthquake-stricken village at an undisclosed locmore

2012年 8月 15日

Rescuers recover a body during a search for victims in an earthquake-stricken village at an undisclosed location, northwest Iran, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Roohollah Vahdati/ISNA

<p>A doorway is seen near collapsed rubble in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA</p>

A doorway is seen near collapsed rubble in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Amore

2012年 8月 15日

A doorway is seen near collapsed rubble in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>A man holds the body of a baby as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA </p>

A man holds the body of a baby as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varmore

2012年 8月 15日

A man holds the body of a baby as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA</p>

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

2012年 8月 15日

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA

<p>An earthquake victim is seen in this undated handout photo in Varzaqan village at East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hassan Mousavi/Fars News Agency</p>

An earthquake victim is seen in this undated handout photo in Varzaqan village at East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hassan Mousavi/Fars News Agency

2012年 8月 15日

An earthquake victim is seen in this undated handout photo in Varzaqan village at East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hassan Mousavi/Fars News Agency

<p>An injured person is taken to hospital in Ahar, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kamel Rouhi/Fars News Agency </p>

An injured person is taken to hospital in Ahar, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kamel Rouhi/Fars News Agency

2012年 8月 15日

An injured person is taken to hospital in Ahar, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kamel Rouhi/Fars News Agency

<p>Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA </p>

Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahmore

2012年 8月 15日

Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA

<p>Earthquake victims walk past rubble and demolished houses in this undated handout photo taken in an undisclosed location in northwest Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency</p>

Earthquake victims walk past rubble and demolished houses in this undated handout photo taken in an undisclmore

2012年 8月 15日

Earthquake victims walk past rubble and demolished houses in this undated handout photo taken in an undisclosed location in northwest Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency

