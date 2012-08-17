版本:
中国

Syria: Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been evacuated. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been evacuated. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
27 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
28 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
33 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
34 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
35 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
36 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
37 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
38 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
39 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
40 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
41 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
42 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
43 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
44 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
45 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
46 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
47 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
48 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
49 / 50
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
50 / 50

Syria: Goran Tomasevic

Syria: Goran Tomasevic 分享
重新播放
下一个

Pussy Riot supporters

Pussy Riot supporters
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »