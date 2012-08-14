版本:
中国
Islands of fire

<p>A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

<p>A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

