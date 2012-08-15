Obama in the heartland
President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, whilemore
President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Imore
President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum more
Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcmore
The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obamore
A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of cornmore
President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh famimore
President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, more
President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, Augustmore
President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa Statmore
President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical more
President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iomore
President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, Augumore
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind fmore
The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Obama's battleground fight
President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.
Looking for work
The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.
Rallies for Romney
On the trail with the Republican candidate.
Mitt and Ann
A look at the power couple's relationship throughout Mitt Romney's campaign.
