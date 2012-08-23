South Africa's "Hill of Horror"
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over...more
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities since the end of white rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
