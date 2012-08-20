Disputed islands
Fishing boats carrying members of Japanese nationalist group and local assembly members tie up as they prepare to hold a ceremony commemorating Japanese dead from World War Two near disputed islands, off Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. Several Japanese nationalists landed on a rocky island in the East China Sea at the heart of a territorial row with Beijing, sparking protests in several Chinese cities and a diplomatic rebuke from Beijing. Tokyo and Beijing have been feuding for decades over the island chain, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, near potentially huge maritime gas fields.REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Protesters, carrying a Chinese national flag, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police arrest protesters during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan
Protesters overturn a Japanese-brand police car during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van
A protester destroys an overturned Japanese-brand police car with an metal rod during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van
Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" shout slogans and wave the Chinese flag on a fishing boat while departing for the disputed islands Senkaku in Japan, or Diaoyu in China, in Hong Kong August 12, 2012. The event was held to protest against some 50 Japanese lawmakers planning to visit the islands on August 18, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man watches as activists on a fishing boat depart for the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands between Japan and China, in Hong Kong August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship sails around a fishing boat (R) carrying activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard August 15, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
Protesters chant slogans while tearing up Japan's military flag outside the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong August 16, 2012, after 14 Chinese activists were detained by the Japanese authorities at the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands. Japan has decided to deport Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the...more
A copy of Japan's military flag is torn by a protester holding China's national flag outside the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong August 16, 2012, after 14 Chinese activists were detained by the Japanese authorities at the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester burns a drawing of a Japanese national flag outside a building where the Japanese Consulate is located in Hong Kong August 15, 2012, after a group of Chinese activists were detained by Japanese authorities when they landed on an island chain disputed with Japan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police officer gestures as a protester (L) throws a traffic cone towards the Japanese embassy, during a protest against the arrests of 14 activists, in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship (L) sails near a Chinese fishery patrol ship near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, in this photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C) attempts to stop a Taiwan Coast Guard ship as it escorts a Taiwanese fishing boat near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this handout picture taken July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Taiwan Coast Guard/Handout
A protester in the traditional costume Kimono shouts slogans during an anti-Chinese march in Tokyo October 16, 2010. Thousands of Japanese protested against China's claims to the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and Diaoyu in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Tokyo's Shibuya district in October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Protesters hold Japanese national flags during an anti-Chinese march in Tokyo October 16, 2010. Thousands of Japanese protested against China's claims to the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and Diaoyu in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Hong Kong police boat (L) follows a fishing boat with local activists departing for the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands from an island in Hong Kong September 22, 2010. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao threatened more retaliation against Japan unless it releases a trawler captain whom Tokyo accuses of deliberately colliding with a Japanese coastguard ship near disputed islands. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels chase a boat (bottom) carrying activists from Taiwan near the disputed islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu in China, September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard/Handout
A protester shows a cake with the message "Japan, get out of Diaoyu islands" during an anti-Japan protest over disputed islands called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 18, 2010, on the 79th anniversary of the September 18 Incident of 1931. Japan on September 18, 1931 laid siege to Mukden (now Shenyang) and began the military occupation of northeast China, then known as...more
Taiwan activists shout slogans on a boat as they are accompanied by a Taiwan patrol vessel (back L) near the disputed islands (background) in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and what China calles Diaoyutai and Taiwan, Tiaoyutai, June 16, 2008. Japan turned back the Taiwan activist boat which approached a group of disputed islands in protest against a ship collision last week, the latest drama in a...more
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C, back) moves in front of a vessel carrying Taiwan activists and reporters near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles (background) in Japan and what China calls the Diaoyutai and Taiwan, the Tiaoyutai, June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
