Fishing boats carrying members of Japanese nationalist group and local assembly members tie up as they prepare to hold a ceremony commemorating Japanese dead from World War Two near disputed islands, off Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. Several Japanese nationalists landed on a rocky island in the East China Sea at the heart of a territorial row with Beijing, sparking protests in several Chinese cities and a diplomatic rebuke from Beijing. Tokyo and Beijing have been feuding for decades over the island chain, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, near potentially huge maritime gas fields.REUTERS/Chris Meyers