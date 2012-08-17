Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester licks his spear outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake victim stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. Rescue workers in Iran on Tuesday recovered more bodies three days after two powerful earthquakes struck the northwest of the country, killing more than 300 people, but officials played down reports that casualty numbers may still sharply rise. Picture taken August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Gchan, Drumpal and their sister Shivani, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Italian Carabinieri police falls down during their parade prior to a training session of the Palio race in Siena's main square August 15, 2012. Every year on August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. Three women from Russian punk band Pussy Riot were sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for their protest against President Vladimir Putin in a church, an outcome supporters described as the Kremlin leader's "personal revenge". REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A policeman (R) fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. South African police opened fire on Thursday against thousands of striking miners armed with machetes and sticks at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine, leaving several bloodied corpses lying on the ground. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at least seven bodies after the shooting, which occurred when police laying out barricades of barbed wire were outflanked by some of an estimated 3,000 miners massed on a rocky outcrop near the mine, 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) speaks with vice president running mate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. Wildfires roared out of control across the sun-scorched U.S. West on Wednesday and threatened to roll into two small towns in Idaho as firefighters managed to partially dampen a monster blaze that has destroyed 60 homes in Washington state. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A camper grabs a man (R), who is taking part in a protest against camping on the beach, in Marsaxlokk, south of Malta August 12, 2012. The man is part of a group of Marsaxlokk residents who are demonstrating against campers at the beach, who they say are taking up space and dumping rubbish inappropriately, according to local media. The campers denied the accusations. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. Fresh violence flared in previously calm areas of Assam on Thursday, with a hundreds-strong mob burning a bus and a wooden bridge in apparent retaliation for a similar attack on a car, officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
An overcrowded passenger boat is seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka August 15, 2012. Millions of residents in Dhaka have started the exodus home from the capital city ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A boy tries to control an Indian national flag from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light) at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. The Santa Lucia Chorus is a part of the Meritorious Committee for the Blind and Deaf people of Guatemala. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. Authorities were hopeful on Tuesday that a drop in temperature following a heat wave and northerly winds would help fight the blaze that has burned 11 percent of the Canary Island, but they added extinguishing it would take a few days. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A combination picture shows the tomography examination of the mason Eduardo Leite in Rio de Janeiro August 17, 2012. Leite, survived on Wednesday after being pierced through his skull by a 2-metre rod while working. After five hours of surgery, his condition stabilised, according to the hospital board. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes