2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Road to the RNC

<p>Workers carry a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Workers carry a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Thousands of seats sit empty at the Republican National Convention as preparations continue for the delayed start of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Thousands of seats sit empty at the Republican National Convention as preparations continue for the delayed start of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire August 27, 2012 after preparing their speeches for the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire August 27, 2012 after preparing their speeches for the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Technicians raise balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Technicians raise balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Republican National Convention stagehand Scott Kiss peels protective plastic off large mirrors as preparations continue for the delayed start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Republican National Convention stagehand Scott Kiss peels protective plastic off large mirrors as preparations continue for the delayed start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Worker Scott Kiss from Tampa, Florida, installs the Iowa state delegation sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Worker Scott Kiss from Tampa, Florida, installs the Iowa state delegation sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A woman carries balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A woman carries balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A television journalist reports from the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A television journalist reports from the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter holds Mitt Romney's book "No Apology" and a copy of The Book of Mormon at a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A supporter holds Mitt Romney's book "No Apology" and a copy of The Book of Mormon at a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mitt Romney speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney wears a hat as he stands during a campaign stop at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A supporter of Mitt Romney wears a hat as he stands during a campaign stop at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mitt Romney give the thumbs up to supporters at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney give the thumbs up to supporters at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Supporters wait for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Supporters wait for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney looks on as Paul Ryan speaks at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney looks on as Paul Ryan speaks at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little speaks with Mitt Romney after Romney announced Ryan as his running mate at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. Sons, Charlie (L) and Sam (C) join Ryan on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little speaks with Mitt Romney after Romney announced Ryan as his running mate at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. Sons, Charlie (L) and Sam (C) join Ryan on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A supporter of Paul Ryan takes his photo as he works the rope line during during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A supporter of Paul Ryan takes his photo as he works the rope line during during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Jason Williams and his son Tristan, from Jackson, Ohio, cheer with supporters of Mitt Romney at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Jason Williams and his son Tristan, from Jackson, Ohio, cheer with supporters of Mitt Romney at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little walks across the stage with Mitt Romney's wife Ann after Ryan was introduced as Romney's running mate at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little walks across the stage with Mitt Romney's wife Ann after Ryan was introduced as Romney's running mate at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People listen to Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

People listen to Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney sing the U.S. national anthem as they wait for Romney to introduce Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Supporters of Mitt Romney sing the U.S. national anthem as they wait for Romney to introduce Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving on stage at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving on stage at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

