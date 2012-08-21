版本:
Obama and teleprompters

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

