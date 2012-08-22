Syria spills into Lebanon
Sunni Muslim gunmen fire their weapons at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Trimore
Sunni Muslim gunmen fire their weapons at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Sunni Muslim gunman takes position behind sandbags at the Sunni Muslim dominant Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourmore
A Sunni Muslim gunman takes position behind sandbags at the Sunni Muslim dominant Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, in another spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a residential building at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Trmore
Smoke rises from a residential building at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the smore
Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. The clan abducted a Turkish businessman and several Syrians it said were rebel fighters in retaliation for the kidnapping of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army in Damascus. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle from the neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanonmore
A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle from the neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-Syrian regime man tosses a couch into burning tires during a protest against Sunni Muslim Salafists wmore
A pro-Syrian regime man tosses a couch into burning tires during a protest against Sunni Muslim Salafists who are supporting the Syrian opposition and are leading an open-ended sit-in, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khalemore
A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A journalist runs with residents to take cover at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbanemore
A journalist runs with residents to take cover at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes between members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian Presidenmore
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes between members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospimore
Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. Shams and Marwa were wounded when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Sunni Muslim gunmen aim their rifles from the Sunni Muslim-dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Trimore
Sunni Muslim gunmen aim their rifles from the Sunni Muslim-dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Mustafa al Zeer inspects his damaged house in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villmore
Mustafa al Zeer inspects his damaged house in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh
A Lebanese man is seen speaking on his phone on the balcony of the offices of the pro-Syrian Arab Movement more
A Lebanese man is seen speaking on his phone on the balcony of the offices of the pro-Syrian Arab Movement Party after overnight clashes between the Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Men run to take cover during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northernmore
Men run to take cover during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and suppomore
Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhoomore
A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A refugee who fled with his family from the violence in Syria, stands at his temporary home during a visit more
A refugee who fled with his family from the violence in Syria, stands at his temporary home during a visit by a French delegation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawitemore
A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighbourhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Ahmad Sadek, a 13-year-old Syrian boy, receives medical treatment from a nurse as his aunt sits next to hismore
Ahmad Sadek, a 13-year-old Syrian boy, receives medical treatment from a nurse as his aunt sits next to his bed in a government hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khmore
A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syrian border, in north Lebanon, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
