版本:
中国

Haiti's tent cities

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
1 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
2 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
3 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
6 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
11 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
15 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
16 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20

Haiti's tent cities

Haiti's tent cities 分享
重新播放
下一个

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Tungurahua volcano erupts
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »