版本:
中国

Romney and Ryan

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 15
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 15

Romney and Ryan

Romney and Ryan 分享
重新播放
下一个

Norway jails ''sane'' Breivik

Norway jails ''sane'' Breivik
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »