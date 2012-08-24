Romney and Ryan
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton