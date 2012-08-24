版本:
中国

Empire State shooting

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A New York Police Department officer places markers denoting spent shell casings in front of a sheet covering a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting outside the Empire State Building, a New York police source said, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody...more

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A New York Police Department officer places markers denoting spent shell casings in front of a sheet covering a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting outside the Empire State Building, a New York police source said, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene outside the landmark tourist attraction. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Markers denoting spent shell casings sit in front of the bloody hand of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Markers denoting spent shell casings sit in front of the bloody hand of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero

Close
3 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Ratzlaff

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Ratzlaff

Close
4 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officers stand in front of a hand sticking out from underneath a sheet covering a body on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officers stand in front of a hand sticking out from underneath a sheet covering a body on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a covered body that has a hand exposed as it lies on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a covered body that has a hand exposed as it lies on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A woman is helped by New York City Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A woman is helped by New York City Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer takes photographs of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer takes photographs of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York Police Department markers stand in front of a covered body that has a hand sealed as it lies on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York Police Department markers stand in front of a covered body that has a hand sealed as it lies on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders lies on the street near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders lies on the street near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a man lies on the sidewalk near the Empire State Building following a shooting in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/James Bolden

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a man lies on the sidewalk near the Empire State Building following a shooting in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/James Bolden

Close
13 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a shooting victim is moved by the New York City Coroner near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a shooting victim is moved by the New York City Coroner near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the press with New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn (L) at the scene of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the press with New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn (L) at the scene of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York Police Department officers stand on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

New York Police Department officers stand on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

Empire State shooting

Empire State shooting 分享
重新播放
下一个

Romney and Ryan

Romney and Ryan
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »