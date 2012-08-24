Empire State shooting
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A New York Police Department officer places markers denoting spent shell casings in front of a sheet covering a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting outside the Empire State Building, a New York police source said, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody...more
Markers denoting spent shell casings sit in front of the bloody hand of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero
Police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Ratzlaff
New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Law enforcement officers stand in front of a hand sticking out from underneath a sheet covering a body on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a covered body that has a hand exposed as it lies on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman is helped by New York City Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York Police Department officer takes photographs of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department markers stand in front of a covered body that has a hand sealed as it lies on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders lies on the street near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The body of a man lies on the sidewalk near the Empire State Building following a shooting in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/James Bolden
The body of a shooting victim is moved by the New York City Coroner near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the press with New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn (L) at the scene of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers stand on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
