Photos of the week

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A teleprompter obscures President Barack Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign trip to Ohio, Nevada and New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A teleprompter obscures President Barack Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign trip to Ohio, Nevada and New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Khilnath Phuyal (R), husband of deceased Tara Sharma Phuyal, is comforted by a family member at Maternity Hospital in Kathmandu, August 21, 2012. Phuyal, 28, died after giving birth to a baby girl, according to family members and supporters of Phuyal who protested outside the hospital. Nepal in 2010 had a maternal mortality rate of 170 in 100,000 live births, according to data from the United Nations Millennium Development Goals...more

Khilnath Phuyal (R), husband of deceased Tara Sharma Phuyal, is comforted by a family member at Maternity Hospital in Kathmandu, August 21, 2012. Phuyal, 28, died after giving birth to a baby girl, according to family members and supporters of Phuyal who protested outside the hospital. Nepal in 2010 had a maternal mortality rate of 170 in 100,000 live births, according to data from the United Nations Millennium Development Goals project. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in the incident. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero

Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in the incident. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. The ritual, called Ma'nene, involves changing the clothes of mummified ancestors every three years to honor love for the deceased. Locals believe dead family members are still with them, even if they died hundreds of years ago, a family spokesman said. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. The ritual, called Ma'nene, involves changing the clothes of mummified ancestors every three years to honor love for the deceased. Locals believe dead family members are still with them, even if they died hundreds of years ago, a family spokesman said. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 meters (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 meters (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. The Indian government does not perceive any loss from allocations of coal blocks which are not yet producing, the country's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. The Indian government does not perceive any loss from allocations of coal blocks which are not yet producing, the country's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A child stands in pouring rain in the slum of Susan's Bay in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, August 22, 2012. Sierra Leone's government has described the current cholera outbreak in the West African state as a "national emergency." At the height of the wet season, over-populated areas with poor water and sanitation are exacerbating the spread of the disease. Some 170 deaths are reported since the start of the year. REUTERS/Simon...more

A child stands in pouring rain in the slum of Susan's Bay in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, August 22, 2012. Sierra Leone's government has described the current cholera outbreak in the West African state as a "national emergency." At the height of the wet season, over-populated areas with poor water and sanitation are exacerbating the spread of the disease. Some 170 deaths are reported since the start of the year. REUTERS/Simon Akam

Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem August 23, 2012. According to local media reports, the spiritual leader died at the age of 88. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem August 23, 2012. According to local media reports, the spiritual leader died at the age of 88. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organised by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, and has run in its present form since 1978.The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks,...more

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organised by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, and has run in its present form since 1978.The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks, large doses of drinking and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter fights the blaze at the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho in this August 13, 2012 photograph made available to Reuters on August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service/Handout

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter fights the blaze at the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho in this August 13, 2012 photograph made available to Reuters on August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service/Handout

The handcuffed hands of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik are pictured as he returns after a break to the court room, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. Breivik was jailed for a maximum term when judges declared him sane enough to answer for the murder of 77 people last year, drawing a smirk of triumph from the self-styled warrior against Islam. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The handcuffed hands of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik are pictured as he returns after a break to the court room, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. Breivik was jailed for a maximum term when judges declared him sane enough to answer for the murder of 77 people last year, drawing a smirk of triumph from the self-styled warrior against Islam. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

