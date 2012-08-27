版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 20:50 BJT

Wild weather in Guatemala

<p>People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual more

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 16
<p>A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 16
<p>A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter (R) after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter (R) after a mini tornado, at the Municipamore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter (R) after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 16
<p>A family visiting graves of relatives reacts after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A family visiting graves of relatives reacts after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala Cmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A family visiting graves of relatives reacts after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 16
<p>People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 16
<p>A woman suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A woman suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cememore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A woman suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 16
<p>A ambulance is seen as medical personnel attend to people after a mini tornado, in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A ambulance is seen as medical personnel attend to people after a mini tornado, in the Municipal Cemetery imore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A ambulance is seen as medical personnel attend to people after a mini tornado, in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 16
<p>A man takes a picture with a cell phone of fallen trees next to a tomb, after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man takes a picture with a cell phone of fallen trees next to a tomb, after a mini tornado in the Municipmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A man takes a picture with a cell phone of fallen trees next to a tomb, after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 16
<p>People walk through damaged houses after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People walk through damaged houses after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorgemore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

People walk through damaged houses after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 16
<p>A man stands on the damaged roof of his house after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man stands on the damaged roof of his house after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A man stands on the damaged roof of his house after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 16
<p>An ambulance is seen outside of damaged houses during a rescue after a mini tornado at Zona 8 district, on the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery, in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

An ambulance is seen outside of damaged houses during a rescue after a mini tornado at Zona 8 district, on more

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

An ambulance is seen outside of damaged houses during a rescue after a mini tornado at Zona 8 district, on the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery, in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 16
<p>A victim suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A victim suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A victim suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
12 / 16
<p>Residents (R, bottom) look on from their house as the metal roof (L, top) of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Residents (R, bottom) look on from their house as the metal roof (L, top) of their house is stuck on a lampmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Residents (R, bottom) look on from their house as the metal roof (L, top) of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 16
<p>Two women (R) sit in a doorway along a damaged street after a mini tornado in Zona 8 district, Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte</p>

Two women (R) sit in a doorway along a damaged street after a mini tornado in Zona 8 district, Guatemala Cimore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Two women (R) sit in a doorway along a damaged street after a mini tornado in Zona 8 district, Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Close
14 / 16
<p>A resident lights candles in his house after a mini tornado knocked out power to his house, in the streets of Zona 8 district, in the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A resident lights candles in his house after a mini tornado knocked out power to his house, in the streets more

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

A resident lights candles in his house after a mini tornado knocked out power to his house, in the streets of Zona 8 district, in the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
15 / 16
<p>Residents (L) look on from their house as the metal roof of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Residents (L) look on from their house as the metal roof of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a minmore

2012年 8月 27日 星期一

Residents (L) look on from their house as the metal roof of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐