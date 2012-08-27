版本:
Weekly sports highlights

<p>Lydia Ko of New Zealand is doused with water by fellow players after winning the LPGA Canadian Women's Open in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko became the youngest player to win a LPGA Tour event when the 15-year-old captured the Canadian Women's Open by three strokes on Sunday. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Lydia Ko of New Zealand is doused with water by fellow players after winning the LPGA Canadian Women's Open in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko became the youngest player to win a LPGA Tour event when the 15-year-old captured the Canadian Women's Open by three strokes on Sunday. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Spectators take shelter during a sudden downpour at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Spectators take shelter during a sudden downpour at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Sam Whitelock (R) of New Zealand's All Blacks wins the lineout ball against Dave Dennis (L) of Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Sam Whitelock (R) of New Zealand's All Blacks wins the lineout ball against Dave Dennis (L) of Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

<p>New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremy Ebert is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker DeMayo Ryans (L) during the first half of their preseason NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

2012年 8月 28日

New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremy Ebert is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker DeMayo Ryans (L) during the first half of their preseason NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nate McLouth #9 (L), Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones #10 (C) and teammate Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis #21 (R) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nate McLouth #9 (L), Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones #10 (C) and teammate Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis #21 (R) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

<p>Nick Watney of the U.S. celebrates after sinking his final putt on the 18th hole of the final round to win the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Nick Watney of the U.S. celebrates after sinking his final putt on the 18th hole of the final round to win the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Germany's new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against his compatriot Robert Stieglitz in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Germany's new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against his compatriot Robert Stieglitz in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>BQR MotoGP rider Ivan Silva of Spain is reflected onto a window as he rides during a free practice session at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

2012年 8月 28日

BQR MotoGP rider Ivan Silva of Spain is reflected onto a window as he rides during a free practice session at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>Indianapolis Colts cornerback Korey Lindsey (R) loses his helmet while trying to cover Washington Redskins receiver Josh Morgan on his touchdown catch during the second half of their NFL preseason game in Landover, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Korey Lindsey (R) loses his helmet while trying to cover Washington Redskins receiver Josh Morgan on his touchdown catch during the second half of their NFL preseason game in Landover, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

2012年 8月 28日

People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday had spend more than 60 hours in the water before she abandoned the swim. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday had spend more than 60 hours in the water before she abandoned the swim. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout

<p>Members of the China Team work to upright their catamaran after it capsized during a practice for the America's Cup World Series in San Francisco, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Members of the China Team work to upright their catamaran after it capsized during a practice for the America's Cup World Series in San Francisco, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>AEL Limassol's Vouho (99) challenges Anderlecht's Behrang Safari for the ball at the GSP stadium in Nicosia August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

2012年 8月 28日

AEL Limassol's Vouho (99) challenges Anderlecht's Behrang Safari for the ball at the GSP stadium in Nicosia August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

<p>Sydnee Michaels of the U.S. hits out of a sand trap on the 4th hole during the final round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Sydnee Michaels of the U.S. hits out of a sand trap on the 4th hole during the final round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Christophe Jallet during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Christophe Jallet during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Bautista #19 stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Bautista #19 stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

<p>BMX rider Morgan Wade of the U.S. flies over a giant ramp during the MegaRamp contest at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro August 26, 2012. The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2012年 8月 28日

BMX rider Morgan Wade of the U.S. flies over a giant ramp during the MegaRamp contest at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro August 26, 2012. The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>New York Yankees Derek Jeter jumps in the air to field a throw as Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis steals second base during the first inning of the Yankees MLB League game in Cleveland, Ohio August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

2012年 8月 28日

New York Yankees Derek Jeter jumps in the air to field a throw as Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis steals second base during the first inning of the Yankees MLB League game in Cleveland, Ohio August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

<p>South Africa's Dean Elgar catches a ball during a training session before Tuesday's second one-day international cricket match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

2012年 8月 28日

South Africa's Dean Elgar catches a ball during a training session before Tuesday's second one-day international cricket match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Germany's Linda Stahl competes in the women's javelin throw during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Germany's Linda Stahl competes in the women's javelin throw during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Aguadulce, Panama third baseman Julio Goff yawns while playing against the team from Petaluma, California during the fourth inning of their Little League World Series consolation game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Aguadulce, Panama third baseman Julio Goff yawns while playing against the team from Petaluma, California during the fourth inning of their Little League World Series consolation game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Baltimore Orioles batter Nate McLouth bunts before being called out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Baltimore Orioles batter Nate McLouth bunts before being called out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

<p>Israel Dagg of New Zealand's All Blacks runs against Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Israel Dagg of New Zealand's All Blacks runs against Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

<p>Aguadulce, Panama player Daniel Fernandez (R) flies into home plate as Tokyo Japan's catcher Tatsuya Irie (L) handles the throw during the second inning of their Little League World Series international championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Aguadulce, Panama player Daniel Fernandez (R) flies into home plate as Tokyo Japan's catcher Tatsuya Irie (L) handles the throw during the second inning of their Little League World Series international championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Brazil's Kaio Almeida of Fluminense Club swims to win the men's 100m butterfly at the Jose Finkel trophy swimming competition in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

2012年 8月 28日

Brazil's Kaio Almeida of Fluminense Club swims to win the men's 100m butterfly at the Jose Finkel trophy swimming competition in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

