Weekly sports highlights
Lydia Ko of New Zealand is doused with water by fellow players after winning the LPGA Canadian Women's Openmore
Lydia Ko of New Zealand is doused with water by fellow players after winning the LPGA Canadian Women's Open in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko became the youngest player to win a LPGA Tour event when the 15-year-old captured the Canadian Women's Open by three strokes on Sunday. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Spectators take shelter during a sudden downpour at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, more
Spectators take shelter during a sudden downpour at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sam Whitelock (R) of New Zealand's All Blacks wins the lineout ball against Dave Dennis (L) of Australia's more
Sam Whitelock (R) of New Zealand's All Blacks wins the lineout ball against Dave Dennis (L) of Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremy Ebert is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker DeMayo Ryans (more
New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremy Ebert is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker DeMayo Ryans (L) during the first half of their preseason NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nate McLouth #9 (L), Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones #10 (C) andmore
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nate McLouth #9 (L), Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones #10 (C) and teammate Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis #21 (R) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Nick Watney of the U.S. celebrates after sinking his final putt on the 18th hole of the final round to win more
Nick Watney of the U.S. celebrates after sinking his final putt on the 18th hole of the final round to win the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Germany's new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against himore
Germany's new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against his compatriot Robert Stieglitz in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
BQR MotoGP rider Ivan Silva of Spain is reflected onto a window as he rides during a free practice session more
BQR MotoGP rider Ivan Silva of Spain is reflected onto a window as he rides during a free practice session at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Korey Lindsey (R) loses his helmet while trying to cover Washington Redskins more
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Korey Lindsey (R) loses his helmet while trying to cover Washington Redskins receiver Josh Morgan on his touchdown catch during the second half of their NFL preseason game in Landover, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The pmore
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and thmore
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday had spend more than 60 hours in the water before she abandoned the swim. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Members of the China Team work to upright their catamaran after it capsized during a practice for the Amerimore
Members of the China Team work to upright their catamaran after it capsized during a practice for the America's Cup World Series in San Francisco, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
AEL Limassol's Vouho (99) challenges Anderlecht's Behrang Safari for the ball at the GSP stadium in Nicosiamore
AEL Limassol's Vouho (99) challenges Anderlecht's Behrang Safari for the ball at the GSP stadium in Nicosia August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
Sydnee Michaels of the U.S. hits out of a sand trap on the 4th hole during the final round of the LPGA Canamore
Sydnee Michaels of the U.S. hits out of a sand trap on the 4th hole during the final round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Christophe Jallet during their French Lmore
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Christophe Jallet during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Bautista #19 stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in tmore
Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Bautista #19 stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
BMX rider Morgan Wade of the U.S. flies over a giant ramp during the MegaRamp contest at the Sambadrome in more
BMX rider Morgan Wade of the U.S. flies over a giant ramp during the MegaRamp contest at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro August 26, 2012. The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
New York Yankees Derek Jeter jumps in the air to field a throw as Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis steals secmore
New York Yankees Derek Jeter jumps in the air to field a throw as Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis steals second base during the first inning of the Yankees MLB League game in Cleveland, Ohio August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
South Africa's Dean Elgar catches a ball during a training session before Tuesday's second one-day internatmore
South Africa's Dean Elgar catches a ball during a training session before Tuesday's second one-day international cricket match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Germany's Linda Stahl competes in the women's javelin throw during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting more
Germany's Linda Stahl competes in the women's javelin throw during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Aguadulce, Panama third baseman Julio Goff yawns while playing against the team from Petaluma, California dmore
Aguadulce, Panama third baseman Julio Goff yawns while playing against the team from Petaluma, California during the fourth inning of their Little League World Series consolation game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Baltimore Orioles batter Nate McLouth bunts before being called out in the third inning against the Torontomore
Baltimore Orioles batter Nate McLouth bunts before being called out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Israel Dagg of New Zealand's All Blacks runs against Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby unmore
Israel Dagg of New Zealand's All Blacks runs against Australia's Wallabies' in their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Auckland August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Aguadulce, Panama player Daniel Fernandez (R) flies into home plate as Tokyo Japan's catcher Tatsuya Irie (more
Aguadulce, Panama player Daniel Fernandez (R) flies into home plate as Tokyo Japan's catcher Tatsuya Irie (L) handles the throw during the second inning of their Little League World Series international championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Brazil's Kaio Almeida of Fluminense Club swims to win the men's 100m butterfly at the Jose Finkel trophy swmore
Brazil's Kaio Almeida of Fluminense Club swims to win the men's 100m butterfly at the Jose Finkel trophy swimming competition in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker