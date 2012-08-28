版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Evacuating the Roma

<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior minister said on Monday he would ask Romania and Bulgaria to do more to integrate their Roma minorities as the new government in Paris grapples with how to handle Roma immigrants in France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as theymore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior minister said on Monday he would ask Romania and Bulgaria to do more to integrate their Roma minorities as the new government in Paris grapples with how to handle Roma immigrants in France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
1 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
2 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
3 / 15
<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as theymore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
4 / 15
<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as theymore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
5 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Vomore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
6 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
7 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Vomore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
8 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
9 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismantling of an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismantling of an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
11 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Vomore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
12 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Vomore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
13 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Vomore

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
14 / 15
<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, more

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Republican women

Republican women

下一个

Republican women

Republican women

Sarah Palin, Condoleezza Rice and Michelle Bachmann are some of the prominent GOP women supporters.

2012年 8月 29日
Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

A look back at the tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina.

2012年 8月 28日
Deadly refinery fire

Deadly refinery fire

A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the...

2012年 8月 28日
Road to the RNC

Road to the RNC

Romney and Ryan get ready for Tampa.

2012年 8月 27日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐