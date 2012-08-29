版本:
Syria's indoor war

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

