London Paralympics
China's Qing Xu prepares for his Men's 50m Freestyle - S6 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers with short stature, amputations of both arms or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
China's Jingjing Zhou reacts during her victory over Britain's Justine Moore in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 4, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's David Anthony celebrates after scoring a goal during their Wheelchair Rugby match against the U.S. during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa celebrates winning the Men's 400m T44 Final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Iran's Peyman Nasiri Bazanjani celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Final T20 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (2nd R) of Brazil tries to get through China's defense during their Men's 5-a-side football preliminary round match during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Riverside Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, September 4, 2012. Paralympic 5-a-side football is played by the visually impaired and all players wear blindfolds. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
China's Xu Qing (L), Zheng Tao (C) and Brazil's Adriano de Lima prepare to race in the men's 50m Freestyle - S6 heats during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers who have amputations of both arms, swimmers of short stature or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Jonnie Peacock (2nd L) wins the men's 100m T-44 final ahead of South Africa's Amu Fourie (L), Richard Browne of the U.S. (2nd R) and South Africa's Oscar Pistorius in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A paralympic athelete is lifted into the air in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) is congratulated by South Africa's Oscar Pistorius after winning the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about the length of his opponent's blades after he was beaten into second by Brazil's Oliveira in the men's 200 metres final at the London Paralympic Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more
Former Paralympic archer, Margaret Maughan, lights the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Scott Moorhouse stretches in the men's F42 classification javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. Santos Pereira was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
South Africa's Radebe Samkelo looks at his gold medal which he received for the men's 4 x 100 relay - T42-46 in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Sarah Storey reacts after winning the Women's Individual C4-5 500m track cycling Time Trial at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the...more
Cameron Leslie of New Zealand prepares to compete in his men's 150m IM SM4 heat at the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Swimmers train during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Louise Sugden falls to the floor during their Wheelchair Basketball women's preliminary match against Australia at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics, is also the only female athlete to be competing in both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canada's Paul Tingley (R) competes in the Single Person Keelboat (2.4mR) sailing competition during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Anthony Stephens arrives to compete in the men's 100m freestyle - S5 final in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Mexico's Arnulfo Castorena wipes his tears after receiving his silver medal for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Castorena was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sarah Storey of Britain kisses husband Barney after winning the Women's Time Trial C5 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Australia's Grant Patterson removes his swimming cap after the Men's 50m Freestyle S4 heat during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bruna Alexandre of Brazil reacts during her Women's Singles C10 classification table tennis match against Lei Fan of China at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured soldier carries a torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jason Smyth of Ireland celebrates winning the men's 100m T13 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. All competitors are partially sighted, but cannot use a guide when running. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mexico's Christopher Tronco prepares for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Tronco was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Canada's Brent Lakatos prepares for the start of the Men's 400m T53 classification during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for wheelchair racers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tomotaro Nakamura of Japan swims during the men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 final on the third day of the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 1, 2012. Nakamura, who has no arms, won the silver medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Justine Moore (R) and Judit Palfi of Hungary compete in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Various prosthetic legs are propped against a bench during the Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S9 category is for swimmers with joint restrictions in one leg, double below the knee amputations or an amputation of one leg. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Canada's Amber Thomas competes during the women's 200m individual medley - SM11 heats in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. Thomas was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Jody Cundy (R) reacts after being given a DNF (Did Not Finish) by judges in Men's Individual C4-5 1km Cycling Time Trial final on the second day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford August 31, 2012. Cundy had appealed for a second attempt as his rear wheel slipped leaving the starting gate but the judges ruled that the fault lay with him. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
British athletes participate in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
France's Arnaud Assoumani competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
William Bayley of Britain cries after losing to Jochen Wollmert (L) of Germany, who embraces Bayley, following their Men's Singles C7 classification Table Tennis Final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. The C7 describes a physical impairment for athletes who compete from a standing position: the lower the number, the greater the impact the impairment has on an athlete's ability to compete. REUTERS/Toby Melville...more
Richard Whitehead of Britain poses at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 200m T42 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bulgaria's Stela Eneva competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final T57/58 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British physicist Stephen Hawking sits in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The cauldron burns in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
