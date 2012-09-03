Week in sports
A tyre is seen near Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after he was involved in a crash at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Penn State fans hold signs in support of the Penn State football team at the end of their NCAA football game against Ohio University in State College, Pennsylvania September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Chris Bartnik of Chantilly, Virginia walks through the parking lot with his self made Joe Paterno Statue cut out before NCAA football action between Penn State and Ohio University at State College, Pennsylvania September 1, 2012. e trial. REUTERS/Pat Little
Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Canada's Brent Lakatos prepares for the start of the Men's 400m T53 classification during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for wheelchair racers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) celebrates winning the Women's 400m T12 classification final with her guide during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for athletes with a visual impairment. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man paddles on a board during a the "Ride for the Cause" Stand Up Paddle (SUP) charity event on Lake Leman in Montreux, near Geneva September 2, 2012. The NGO "Waves for Development" collects funds for children education programs in Peru. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Britain's track cycling team competes in the Men's Individual B-Sprint Gold Medal Final during the medal ceremony for Gold and Silver position at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 2, 2012. In the B Pursuit the rider at the back of the tandem is visually impaired whilst the rider at the front is not and guides the bicycle. The Spanish pair won bronze. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark serves to Bastien Grundeler of France in their Men's Singles C6 classification Table Tennis Bronze Medal Match at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. The C6 describes a physical impairment for athletes who compete from a standing position: the lower the number, the greater the impact the impairment has on an athlete's ability to compete. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. Parkour is a method of movement, originally from France, whose practitioners use techniques of vaulting, rolling, running, climbing and jumping to leap over or move around obstacles. REUTERS/Stringer
Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ohio University's Landon Smith (87) stretches for extra yardage against Penn State's Stephen Obeng-Agyapong during their NCAA football game in State College, Pennsylvania September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bruna Alexandre of Brazil reacts during her Women's Singles C10 classification table tennis match against Lei Fan of China at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. China's women look likely to continue their dominance of most of the classifications of women's Paralympics table tennis, and Fan came from behind to eventually close out the match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic signs autographs after defeating Melanie Oudin of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Daniel Griffin of South Africa shoots during the European Open Championship of Horseback Archery in Veroce, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Budapest, August 31, 2012. The three-day event, which resembles an eastern version of an American rodeo and attracts contestants from around the globe, features athletes in colourful historic costumes, target shoots and spectators often dressed in medieval attire. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Australia's Grant Patterson removes his swimming cap after the Men's 50m Freestyle S4 heat during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth