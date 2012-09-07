版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 20:50 BJT

Inside the DNC

<p>President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia amore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 60
<p>President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews</p>

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stagmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Close
2 / 60
<p>President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 60
<p>Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic Nationalmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 60
<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic Nationmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 60
<p>President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidentimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 60
<p>Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 60
<p>President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic Nationamore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 60
<p>Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 60
<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) </p>

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
10 / 60
<p>Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Chmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 60
<p>Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 60
<p>People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 60
<p>Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiamore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 60
<p>Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 60
<p>Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 60
<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Conventimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 60
<p>"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the fmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 60
<p>Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Comore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 60
<p>Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic Nationmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
20 / 60
<p>A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session ofmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
21 / 60
<p>Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
22 / 60
<p>Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellowmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 60
<p>Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 60
<p>President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-electiomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
25 / 60
<p>Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Dmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 60
<p>Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 60
<p>Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
28 / 60
<p>A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
29 / 60
<p>Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of themore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
30 / 60
<p>A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Northmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
31 / 60
<p>Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Cmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
32 / 60
<p>Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic Natiomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
33 / 60
<p>Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the secomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
34 / 60
<p>Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Cmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
35 / 60
<p>California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Conventiomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
36 / 60
<p>A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convenmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
37 / 60
<p>Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlottemore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
38 / 60
<p>Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democrmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
39 / 60
<p>An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
40 / 60
<p>Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
41 / 60
<p>Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
42 / 60
<p>Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the fmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
43 / 60
<p>Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolinamore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
44 / 60
<p>U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Vmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
45 / 60
<p>Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
46 / 60
<p>Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates durimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
47 / 60
<p>House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as shemore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
48 / 60
<p>Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates dmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
49 / 60
<p>Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Demore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
50 / 60
<p>A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street femore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
51 / 60
<p>A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Conventmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
52 / 60
<p>Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Demomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
53 / 60
<p>Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic Namore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
54 / 60
<p>A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
55 / 60
<p>A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democraticmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
56 / 60
<p>A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlottemore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
57 / 60
<p>Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of themore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
58 / 60
<p>A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the sitemore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
59 / 60
<p>Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protesmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
60 / 60
重播
下一图片集
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

下一个

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

2012年 9月 7日
NY fashion goes to the dogs

NY fashion goes to the dogs

The "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk.

2012年 9月 7日
At the LA County Fair

At the LA County Fair

The Los Angeles County Fair, the nation's largest, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

2012年 9月 7日
Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

A look at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man of the wilderness.

2012年 9月 6日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐