Inside the DNC
President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia amore
President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stagmore
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presmore
President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic Nationalmore
Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic Nationmore
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidentimore
President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democmore
Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic Nationamore
President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore
Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Chmore
Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,more
Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratimore
People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiamore
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore
Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore
Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Conventimore
Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the fmore
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Comore
Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic Nationmore
Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session ofmore
A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolmore
Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellowmore
Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolimore
Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-electiomore
President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Dmore
Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convmore
Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotmore
Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North more
A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of themore
Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Northmore
A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Cmore
Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic Natiomore
Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the secomore
Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Cmore
Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Conventiomore
California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convenmore
A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlottemore
Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democrmore
Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the more
An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charmore
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlmore
Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the fmore
Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolinamore
Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Vmore
U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention more
Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates durimore
Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as shemore
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates dmore
Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Demore
Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street femore
A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Conventmore
A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Demomore
Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic Namore
Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlomore
A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democraticmore
A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlottemore
A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of themore
Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the sitemore
A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protesmore
Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
