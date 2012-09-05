Protesting the DNC
Ed Hunt, of Lynchburg, Va., sits at his camp at Marshall Park during the first day of the Democratic Nationmore
Ed Hunt, of Lynchburg, Va., sits at his camp at Marshall Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Police monitor a group of protesters outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Nmore
Police monitor a group of protesters outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
A protester sleeps at Marshall Park before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, Nomore
A protester sleeps at Marshall Park before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near more
A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters and union workers march past a long series of security fencing before the start of the Democratimore
Protesters and union workers march past a long series of security fencing before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Protesters take a swim in water while others shelter from the rain at Marshall Park prior to the start of tmore
Protesters take a swim in water while others shelter from the rain at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
A protester shouts while marching towards the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Demmore
A protester shouts while marching towards the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Protesters lay on the street outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carmore
Protesters lay on the street outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Police stand off with protesters at the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratimore
Police stand off with protesters at the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
A supporter of President Obama shouts towards a demonstrator voicing her opinions against Obama during a stmore
A supporter of President Obama shouts towards a demonstrator voicing her opinions against Obama during a street protest near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An image of President Obama is seen on a truck as it passes by protesters camping out at Marshall Park priomore
An image of President Obama is seen on a truck as it passes by protesters camping out at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
A protester is arrested after a march ended in a standoff with police near the intersection of Caldwell andmore
A protester is arrested after a march ended in a standoff with police near the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Demonstrators march during a protest during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlottmore
Demonstrators march during a protest during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Protesters march before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina Septemmore
Protesters march before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Protesters sit near a police barricade after a marching ended with a standoff with police at intersection omore
Protesters sit near a police barricade after a marching ended with a standoff with police at intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson
