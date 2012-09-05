版本:
Protesting the DNC

<p>Ed Hunt, of Lynchburg, Va., sits at his camp at Marshall Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Ed Hunt, of Lynchburg, Va., sits at his camp at Marshall Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>Police monitor a group of protesters outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews </p>

Police monitor a group of protesters outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

<p>A protester sleeps at Marshall Park before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson</p>

A protester sleeps at Marshall Park before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Protesters and union workers march past a long series of security fencing before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews </p>

Protesters and union workers march past a long series of security fencing before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

<p>Protesters take a swim in water while others shelter from the rain at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Protesters take a swim in water while others shelter from the rain at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>A protester shouts while marching towards the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson</p>

A protester shouts while marching towards the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>Protesters lay on the street outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews </p>

Protesters lay on the street outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

<p>Police stand off with protesters at the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Police stand off with protesters at the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>A supporter of President Obama shouts towards a demonstrator voicing her opinions against Obama during a street protest near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A supporter of President Obama shouts towards a demonstrator voicing her opinions against Obama during a street protest near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>An image of President Obama is seen on a truck as it passes by protesters camping out at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

An image of President Obama is seen on a truck as it passes by protesters camping out at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>A protester is arrested after a march ended in a standoff with police near the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

A protester is arrested after a march ended in a standoff with police near the intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>Demonstrators march during a protest during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Demonstrators march during a protest during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>Protesters march before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews </p>

Protesters march before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

<p>Protesters sit near a police barricade after a marching ended with a standoff with police at intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Protesters sit near a police barricade after a marching ended with a standoff with police at intersection of Caldwell and Stonewall streets during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

