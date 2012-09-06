Faces of the Afghan Army
An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar prmore
An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in themore
An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Afghan national army soldier rests during a patrol with Canadian and American army soldiers attached to more
An Afghan national army soldier rests during a patrol with Canadian and American army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 22nd royal regiment in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang inmore
A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Junemore
An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers from 3/more
An Afghan National Army soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan National Army soldier watches out from Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district,more
An Afghan National Army soldier watches out from Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar provimore
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier walks during a mission in the Zhary district in Kandahar province, southernmore
An Afghan National Army soldier walks during a mission in the Zhary district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A female officer shows her certificate during a graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center imore
A female officer shows her certificate during a graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
