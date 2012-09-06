Colombia's FARC war
Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia near Meta more
Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia near Meta province January 25, 2012. At least 90 members of the drug police are participating in Operation "Republica 73", aimed at destroying labs that belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Meta province. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the more
Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the Military Base Apiay in Villavicencio March 27, 2012. Colombian troops killed 35 leftist FARC rebels in a remote jungle region of the central province of Meta. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldmore
A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Relatives of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force cry during a funeral at a religious centmore
Relatives of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force cry during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota August 2, 2012. Flores died in an attack by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia, local media reported. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Police officers observe part of a seized arsenal, presented to the press in Bogota April 23, 2012. Colombiamore
Police officers observe part of a seized arsenal, presented to the press in Bogota April 23, 2012. Colombian police seized 160 rifles, 150 grenades, 25 pistols and revolvers and over 6,000 ammunition in the cities of Cali and Villavicencio, that were allegedly intended for the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and criminal gang "Los Rastrojos", according to authorities. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
A police official (R) held hostage by FARC rebels waves next to a medical official as he arrives at Villavimore
A police official (R) held hostage by FARC rebels waves next to a medical official as he arrives at Villavicencio's airport after being freed, April 2, 2012. Colombia's FARC rebels freed 10 members of the armed forces held hostage in jungle prison camps for more than a decade, the last of a group of captives the drug-funded group has held as bargaining chips to pressure the government. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman walks with her daughter in her arms in a rural area of Miranda, Cauca June 28, 2012. Peasants and tmore
A woman walks with her daughter in her arms in a rural area of Miranda, Cauca June 28, 2012. Peasants and the indigenous community asked the army to remove a military base that was built on their territory, which endangered their lives as a result of clashes with guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Politician Armando Acuna celebrates his freedom with a t-shirt after his arrival at Florencia airport in Camore
Politician Armando Acuna celebrates his freedom with a t-shirt after his arrival at Florencia airport in Caqueta province February 11, 2011. Acuna was released with navy soldier Henry Lopez by FARC rebels during a humanitarian mission started by former Colombian senator Piedad Cordoba in the Colombian jungle to receive hostages. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Colombian National Police present suspected FARC rebel Alexander Beltran Herrera, also known as "Rodrigo Pimore
Colombian National Police present suspected FARC rebel Alexander Beltran Herrera, also known as "Rodrigo Pirinolo", in Bogota February 22, 2011. Pirinolo, who is wanted for extradition by the U.S., is accused of helping take three men who were freed from rebel captivity in 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A soldier displays rifle ammunition rounds, seized in the rural area of the municipality of Palmira and El more
A soldier displays rifle ammunition rounds, seized in the rural area of the municipality of Palmira and El Cerrito, for the media in Palmira September 11, 2011. The 12,000 rounds were seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), according to the authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Police officers carry the body of the FARC rebel commander Briceno known as "Mono Jojoy" after its arrival more
Police officers carry the body of the FARC rebel commander Briceno known as "Mono Jojoy" after its arrival to Bogota's Military airport in Catam September 23, 2010. Colombian troops killed top rebel military chief Mono Jojoy in a raid on his jungle camp, striking a major blow against Latin America's oldest insurgency, the government said. REUTERS/Edward Calderon/Army Forces/Handout
Police officers free doves as a tribute to their colleagues held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces more
Police officers free doves as a tribute to their colleagues held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during a ceremony at a police school in Sibate near Bogota February 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombian policemen stand guard alongside a bus burned by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colommore
Colombian policemen stand guard alongside a bus burned by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Ricaurte town along the highway between Tumaco and Narino November 20, 2009. Six people died in the incident, authorities said. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Barrera
The body of police officer Javier Garcia lies in a street in Florencia after he was killed by suspected FARmore
The body of police officer Javier Garcia lies in a street in Florencia after he was killed by suspected FARC rebels, who kidnapped Caqueta governor Luis Fernando Cuellar, December 21,2009. Colombian troops on Tuesday searched for the local governor kidnapped by leftist FARC guerrillas in a nighttime raid. REUTERS/HO/Alexa Ramirez/Diario del Huila/Handout
Colombian Armed Forces Commander General Freddy Padilla exits a network of FARC rebel caverns deep in the jmore
Colombian Armed Forces Commander General Freddy Padilla exits a network of FARC rebel caverns deep in the jungle in La Macarena Meta province February 28, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A television grab shows a Colombian secret policeman carrying Swedish hostage Erik Roland Larsson after he more
A television grab shows a Colombian secret policeman carrying Swedish hostage Erik Roland Larsson after he was freed by rebels of the FARC in Tierra Alta, Cordoba province, March 17, 2009. Colombia's FARC guerrillas freed a Swedish hostage they kidnapped nearly two years ago in an extortion attempt, Colombian state security police said. The man, identified by police as Erik Roland Larsson, 69, was snatched from his rural farm by rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, who officials said had initially sought $5 million for his release. REUTERS/Das/TV-Image
Residents walk on a road guarded by armoured vehicles in Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. Uribe was more
Residents walk on a road guarded by armoured vehicles in Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. Uribe was once a FARC rebel sanctuary, but under President Alvaro Uribe's security campaign, troops have pushed guerrillas back into the mountains and jungles. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Retired police officers are escorted by police officers in Granada as they roll their wheelchairs towards tmore
Retired police officers are escorted by police officers in Granada as they roll their wheelchairs towards the country's capital Bogota September 18, 2008. Fifteen police officers, who lost their limbs fighting against leftist rebels, and four civilians travelled 464 km (288 miles) from Cali to Bogota in their wheelchairs to demand the release of Colombian hostages held by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt boards a helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 20more
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt boards a helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Handout
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July more
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. Betancourt was rescued by the Colombian military after more than six years in the jungle as a captive of leftist guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Handout
Yolanda Pulecio kisses her daughter, French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt (R) after her arrival atmore
Yolanda Pulecio kisses her daughter, French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt (R) after her arrival at Catam military airport in Bogota July 2, 2008. Betancourt, three Americans and 11 other hostages held for years in jungle captivity were rescued from leftist guerrillas by Colombian troops posing as aid workers. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A military helicopter flies over a forest in Narino province May 17, 2008, where Colombian army had seized more
A military helicopter flies over a forest in Narino province May 17, 2008, where Colombian army had seized four cocaine laboratories in the Nulpe river, about 14 km (8.7 miles) from the Ecuadorean border. According to military sources, the labs belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and produces 24 tons of cocaine every month. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Colombian soldiers dry their water proof boots on sticks in the town of Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2more
Colombian soldiers dry their water proof boots on sticks in the town of Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Police officer John Duran (R) hugs Emperatriz Guevara, the father of captain Guevara who died in captivity,more
Police officer John Duran (R) hugs Emperatriz Guevara, the father of captain Guevara who died in captivity, in Bogota July 7, 2008. A mass was celebrated in honor of policemen freed by Colombia's military after years of being held hostage by rebels of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombians residing in Miami hold posters against FARC guerrillas during a protest in front of the Colombiamore
Colombians residing in Miami hold posters against FARC guerrillas during a protest in front of the Colombian consulate in Miami, Florida February 4, 2008. Thousands of Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest against FARC guerrillas and their kidnapping of scores of hostages held captive for years in hidden jungle camps. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Three Colombian army soldiers patrol a bridge near San Jose Del Guaviare January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danielmore
Three Colombian army soldiers patrol a bridge near San Jose Del Guaviare January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Ingrid Betancourt, French-Colombian politician kidnapped since February 2002, is seen in a video released bmore
Ingrid Betancourt, French-Colombian politician kidnapped since February 2002, is seen in a video released by Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Colombian FARC rebel arrives to Normandia prison in Chiquinquira, Colombia June 2, 2007. Colombia transfemore
A Colombian FARC rebel arrives to Normandia prison in Chiquinquira, Colombia June 2, 2007. Colombia transferred jailed rebels under a plan to free them in hopes of persuading guerrillas to release hostages they have held for years, including a French-Colombian politician and three Americans. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Colombian Army soldiers carry the body of one of 10 rebels killed in combat in Cooperativa December 1, 2007more
Colombian Army soldiers carry the body of one of 10 rebels killed in combat in Cooperativa December 1, 2007. 2 Colombian army soldiers and 10 FARC rebels were killed in combat in Cooperativa, Colombian army officials said. REUTERS/Colombian Army/Handout
U.S. contractor Keith Stansell, who was kidnapped by FARC rebels, is seen in a video released by the Colombmore
U.S. contractor Keith Stansell, who was kidnapped by FARC rebels, is seen in a video released by the Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Presidencia/Handout
Colombian police unpack money seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in La Hormiga more
Colombian police unpack money seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in La Hormiga August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Policia Nacional/Handout
Colombian rebel commander Simon Trinidad is escorted by soldiers at his arrival Bogota's army airport of Camore
Colombian rebel commander Simon Trinidad is escorted by soldiers at his arrival Bogota's army airport of Catam, January 3, 2004. The senior commander of Colombia's Marxist rebel army FARC was arrested January 2 in a hospital in neighboring Ecuador, the highest-ranked member of the guerrilla group to be captured in four decades of war with the government. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A Colombian woman cries in front her house April 16, 2001, which was destroyed during a guerrilla attack inmore
A Colombian woman cries in front her house April 16, 2001, which was destroyed during a guerrilla attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province. Hundreds of leftist rebels of the Army Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) stormed this remote village controlled by far-right militia in an attack that left nine people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stand guard in a roadway near San Vicenmore
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stand guard in a roadway near San Vicente de Caguan January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) polish their weapons at a secret junglemore
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) polish their weapons at a secret jungle base in southern Caqueta province March 14, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
Guerrilla fighters of the Fourth Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America'more
Guerrilla fighters of the Fourth Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's oldest and largest guerrilla force, patrol through long grass in the jungle near the town of Miraflores, 300 km southeast of the capital, August 7, 1998. REUTERS/Henry Romero
