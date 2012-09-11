Remembering 9/11
Luz Maria Arismeldy stands during a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of themore
Luz Maria Arismeldy stands during a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman, who others with her said was honoring Thomas Tong, who died in the attacks, weeps along the South more
A woman, who others with her said was honoring Thomas Tong, who died in the attacks, weeps along the South Pool wall of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/POOL
Lucrezia Susca (L) holds a photo of her daughter Grace Gollante-Susca and Chiara Pesce (R) holds a photo ofmore
Lucrezia Susca (L) holds a photo of her daughter Grace Gollante-Susca and Chiara Pesce (R) holds a photo of her son Danny Pesce during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence on the 11th anniversary ofmore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence on the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of the U.S. military salutes while standing by the South Pool during the singing of the National Amore
A member of the U.S. military salutes while standing by the South Pool during the singing of the National Anthem during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
Port Authority Police Officers carry the U.S. flag that flew at the World Trade Center towers during ceremomore
Port Authority Police Officers carry the U.S. flag that flew at the World Trade Center towers during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) speak with Miah Afsaruddin dumore
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) speak with Miah Afsaruddin during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. Afsaruddin's son Nural Miah and daughter in law Shakila Yasmin were killed in the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/John Moore/POOL
New York City police bugler Gabe Perdomo warms up while standing next to the South Pool during ceremonies mmore
New York City police bugler Gabe Perdomo warms up while standing next to the South Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A woman holds up a picture of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 amore
A woman holds up a picture of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pilsoon Kang, who lost her son Joon Koo Kang, who worked at World Trade Center, pauses during ceremonies mamore
Pilsoon Kang, who lost her son Joon Koo Kang, who worked at World Trade Center, pauses during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee/POOL
A girl holds a picture of a victim during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacmore
A girl holds a picture of a victim during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Amelia Tedesco of Staten Island, New York, touches the inscribed name of her son-in-law Walter Baran, also more
Amelia Tedesco of Staten Island, New York, touches the inscribed name of her son-in-law Walter Baran, also of Staten Island, during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. Baran was killed on the 90th floor of the south tower during the attacks. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/POOL
Christine Gonda places a picture of firefighter George Kane at the engraving of his name at the South Pool more
Christine Gonda places a picture of firefighter George Kane at the engraving of his name at the South Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A man carries flowers as he walks along the edge of the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies mmore
A man carries flowers as he walks along the edge of the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People observe a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001more
People observe a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands along Trinity Place before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 amore
A man stands along Trinity Place before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Maria Rodriguez wipes her eyes near pictures of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of more
Maria Rodriguez wipes her eyes near pictures of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. Rodriguez lost her son in law Emilio Ortiz during the attacks. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A U.S. soldier weeps as she attends a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the Unitmore
A U.S. soldier weeps as she attends a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, at the NATO base in Kabul September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A French soldier with the NATO-led international Security Assistance Force (ISAF) reacts as he attends a cemore
A French soldier with the NATO-led international Security Assistance Force (ISAF) reacts as he attends a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, at the NATO base in Kabul September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-yearmore
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-yearmore
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Stella Towers, 10, of Sydney Australia leans into the South Pool during her visit to the 9/11 Memorial, ahemore
Stella Towers, 10, of Sydney Australia leans into the South Pool during her visit to the 9/11 Memorial, ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at "ground zero" in New York September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers unveil a U.S. flag over a construction site at the Four World Trade Center ahead of the 11-year annmore
Workers unveil a U.S. flag over a construction site at the Four World Trade Center ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York on September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta crosses himself after laying a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memoriamore
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta crosses himself after laying a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial ahead of the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2012. The Flight 93 National Memorial was built in honor of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, whose actions on September 11, 2001 led to the hijacked plane being crashed in a field near Shanksvile before it reached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, believed to be its intended target. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Jeremy Hamilton places a U.S. flag next to a memorial bearing two pieces of steel from the World Trade Centmore
Jeremy Hamilton places a U.S. flag next to a memorial bearing two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center in Weehawken, New Jersey, across from the skyline of New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
下一个
Rare Amazon encounter
On a government trip for journalists, Carlos Garcia Rawlins documents members of the Yanomami tribe following a dispute on whether an alleged massacre of Amazon...
South Africa's striking miners
Demonstrations continue as wage talks to end the month-long Lonmin strike, which erupted in deadly violence last month, fail to start as scheduled.
London Paralympics
Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.