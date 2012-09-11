版本:
Peru's "Shining Path"

<p>A Peruvian police officer gestures next to graffiti of the Shining Path rebel group during an operation in the Huanuco region, 350km (220 miles) northeast of Lima, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

A Peruvian police officer gestures next to graffiti of the Shining Path rebel group during an operation in the Huanuco region, 350km (220 miles) northeast of Lima, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout

<p>Peruvian police patrol during an operation in the Huanuco region, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

Peruvian police patrol during an operation in the Huanuco region, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout

<p>Interior Minister Luis Alva (2nd R) holds a confiscated weapon after clashing with guerrilla members in the Andean region of Huanuco, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andina Agency/Handout (PERU)</p>

Interior Minister Luis Alva (2nd R) holds a confiscated weapon after clashing with guerrilla members in the Andean region of Huanuco, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andina Agency/Handout (PERU)

<p>Suspected members of the Shining Path are shown after their detention in the Andean region of Huanuco, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andina Agency/Handout</p>

Suspected members of the Shining Path are shown after their detention in the Andean region of Huanuco, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andina Agency/Handout

<p>Shining Path guerrrilla leader Abimael Guzman is seen in a jail after his capture in Peru, September 24, 1992. REUTERS/Anibal Solimano</p>

Shining Path guerrrilla leader Abimael Guzman is seen in a jail after his capture in Peru, September 24, 1992. REUTERS/Anibal Solimano

<p>Members of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, including their leader Abimael Guzman (2nd row C), attend their trial at the high security naval prison in Callao October 13, 2006. Guzman, a former philosophy professor who waged a 'popular war' from 1980 until his capture in 1992 to try to install communism in Peru, faced a life sentence in a retrial. REUTERS/Francisco Medina/Poder Judicial/Handout</p>

Members of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, including their leader Abimael Guzman (2nd row C), attend their trial at the high security naval prison in Callao October 13, 2006. Guzman, a former philosophy professor who waged a 'popular war' from 1980 until his capture in 1992 to try to install communism in Peru, faced a life sentence in a retrial. REUTERS/Francisco Medina/Poder Judicial/Handout

<p>Shining Path guerrilla founder Abimael Guzman (C-back tto camera) is embraced by Victor Zavala, another Shining path leader (C back) while Elena Iparraguirre (L) watches at the first day of their civilian trial at the high security naval prison, November 5, 2004. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Shining Path guerrilla founder Abimael Guzman (C-back tto camera) is embraced by Victor Zavala, another Shining path leader (C back) while Elena Iparraguirre (L) watches at the first day of their civilian trial at the high security naval prison, November 5, 2004. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Injured police officer Luis Astuquillca is embraced by his mother Fidela Vasquez (R) and other relatives as he arrives at Lima airport April 30, 2012. Astuquillca was found in Kiteni town, Cuzco region, after being lost in the remote jungle region for over two weeks. He disappeared during a rescue operation for 36 natural gas workers kidnapped by Shining Path rebels. Three members of Peru's security forces were killed and two others wounded on April 28 while they were searching for Astuquillca and fellow officer Cesar Vilca, the armed forces said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Injured police officer Luis Astuquillca is embraced by his mother Fidela Vasquez (R) and other relatives as he arrives at Lima airport April 30, 2012. Astuquillca was found in Kiteni town, Cuzco region, after being lost in the remote jungle region for over two weeks. He disappeared during a rescue operation for 36 natural gas workers kidnapped by Shining Path rebels. Three members of Peru's security forces were killed and two others wounded on April 28 while they were searching for Astuquillca and fellow officer Cesar Vilca, the armed forces said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Injured police officer Luis Astuquillca lies on a stretcher after arriving at Lima airport April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Injured police officer Luis Astuquillca lies on a stretcher after arriving at Lima airport April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Martin Quispe Palomino, known as "Gabriel", a member of Peru's Shining Path terrorist group, speaks to journalists in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Diario El Comercio</p>

Martin Quispe Palomino, known as "Gabriel", a member of Peru's Shining Path terrorist group, speaks to journalists in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Diario El Comercio

<p>Members of Peru's Shining Path terrorist group, speak to journalists in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Diario El Comercio</p>

Members of Peru's Shining Path terrorist group, speak to journalists in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Diario El Comercio

<p>Peruvian soldiers transport gas pipeline workers released by Shining Path to an helicopter in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andina Agency</p>

Peruvian soldiers transport gas pipeline workers released by Shining Path to an helicopter in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, Cuzco, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andina Agency

<p>The coffin of special forces police officer Landert Tamani is carried by fellow soldiers during his funeral in Lima April 16, 2012. Tamari and three other special forces officers were killed during a hostage rescue mission in Cuzco. REUTERS/Vera Lentz</p>

The coffin of special forces police officer Landert Tamani is carried by fellow soldiers during his funeral in Lima April 16, 2012. Tamari and three other special forces officers were killed during a hostage rescue mission in Cuzco. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

<p>Lorena Huaman Inga (C), wife of special forces police officer Landert Tamani, carries a Peruvian flag as she walks to his funeral in Lima April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz</p>

Lorena Huaman Inga (C), wife of special forces police officer Landert Tamani, carries a Peruvian flag as she walks to his funeral in Lima April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

<p>People hold pictures of their dead relatives, who were prisoners killed during riots in jails 26 years ago, at a demonstration to mark the anniversary of the incident, in Callao, June 19, 2012. Hundreds of prisoners were killed by Peruvian army forces in June 1986 in El Fronton, Santa Monica and Lurigancho prisons during riots by the Shining Path guerrilla group, during the first term of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia. REUTERS/Vera Lentz</p>

People hold pictures of their dead relatives, who were prisoners killed during riots in jails 26 years ago, at a demonstration to mark the anniversary of the incident, in Callao, June 19, 2012. Hundreds of prisoners were killed by Peruvian army forces in June 1986 in El Fronton, Santa Monica and Lurigancho prisons during riots by the Shining Path guerrilla group, during the first term of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

<p>Members of the Movement for Amnesty and Fundamental Rights (Movadef) hold a poster of Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman with the words: "Abimael Guzman Reynoso- 20 years in prison..Freedom!" during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Lima, July 25, 2012. The Movadef movement claims that Guzman and other imprisoned Shining Path members are political prisoners, and demands general amnesty for military civilians and police of the internal conflict, according to their news release. REUTERS/Vera Lentz</p>

Members of the Movement for Amnesty and Fundamental Rights (Movadef) hold a poster of Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman with the words: "Abimael Guzman Reynoso- 20 years in prison..Freedom!" during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Lima, July 25, 2012. The Movadef movement claims that Guzman and other imprisoned Shining Path members are political prisoners, and demands general amnesty for military civilians and police of the internal conflict, according to their news release. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

<p>Alfredo Crespo (C), main lawyer of guerrilla group Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman, stands next to policemen during the seizure of his belongings at his home in Lima August 9, 2012. Crespo's belongings were seized because he didn't pay the civil redress he owed to the state due to a sentence for terrorism crimes in 2005, Peru's Anti-terrorism Attorney Julio Galindo said on Thursday. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Alfredo Crespo (C), main lawyer of guerrilla group Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman, stands next to policemen during the seizure of his belongings at his home in Lima August 9, 2012. Crespo's belongings were seized because he didn't pay the civil redress he owed to the state due to a sentence for terrorism crimes in 2005, Peru's Anti-terrorism Attorney Julio Galindo said on Thursday. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>"Comrade Artemio," one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla, talks to guerrilla troops at a camp at the Huallaga valley in the Amazon jungle of Peru in this December 2, 2011 handout photo released to Reuters on December 7, 2011. REUTERS/HO IDL Reporteros</p>

"Comrade Artemio," one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla, talks to guerrilla troops at a camp at the Huallaga valley in the Amazon jungle of Peru in this December 2, 2011 handout photo released to Reuters on December 7, 2011. REUTERS/HO IDL Reporteros

<p>Police forces detain rebels who were captured during the capture of "Comrade Artemio" in Huallaga Valley February 12, 2012. "Comrade Artemio", one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, has been captured by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking, REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout</p>

Police forces detain rebels who were captured during the capture of "Comrade Artemio" in Huallaga Valley February 12, 2012. "Comrade Artemio", one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, has been captured by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking, REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

<p>Arrested Shining Path rebels line up in a military base at the Mazamari's district in the Amazon province of Satipo July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peru's Presidency/Handout</p>

Arrested Shining Path rebels line up in a military base at the Mazamari's district in the Amazon province of Satipo July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peru's Presidency/Handout

<p>Telmo Hurtado (2nd L), a former Peruvian military officer accused of murdering 69 farmers in 1985, attends his trial at Castro Castro prison in Lima January 19, 2012. Nearly 70,000 people died or disappeared in Peru between 1980-2000, in a brutal war between the military, police, the Shining Path guerrilla group and the Tupac Amuru Revolutionary Movement. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Telmo Hurtado (2nd L), a former Peruvian military officer accused of murdering 69 farmers in 1985, attends his trial at Castro Castro prison in Lima January 19, 2012. Nearly 70,000 people died or disappeared in Peru between 1980-2000, in a brutal war between the military, police, the Shining Path guerrilla group and the Tupac Amuru Revolutionary Movement. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Comrade Artemio (C), one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is escorted by police officers upon a transfer to a police department headquarters, outside a hospital in Lima February 22, 2012. Artemio, the nom de guerre of the leader of Peru's leftist Shining Path insurgency, Florindo Eleuterio Flores, was captured on February 12, by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Comrade Artemio (C), one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is escorted by police officers upon a transfer to a police department headquarters, outside a hospital in Lima February 22, 2012. Artemio, the nom de guerre of the leader of Peru's leftist Shining Path insurgency, Florindo Eleuterio Flores, was captured on February 12, by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Comrade Artemio (2nd R), one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is escorted by police officers upon a transfer to the naval base, at the police department headquarters in Lima February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

Comrade Artemio (2nd R), one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is escorted by police officers upon a transfer to the naval base, at the police department headquarters in Lima February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout

<p>"Comrade Artemio", one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is taken away by doctors as he arrives in Lima's airport February 12, 2012. Artemio, the nom de guerre of Florindo Eleuterio Flores, was captured by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking, Peru's President Ollanta Humala said, announcing his first major victory against what remains of the rebel group. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

"Comrade Artemio", one of the top leaders of Peru's Shining Path guerrilla group, is taken away by doctors as he arrives in Lima's airport February 12, 2012. Artemio, the nom de guerre of Florindo Eleuterio Flores, was captured by security forces after being shot in a remote jungle rife with drug trafficking, Peru's President Ollanta Humala said, announcing his first major victory against what remains of the rebel group. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A police officer removes the hood over Peru's Shining Path rebel Edgar Mejia, also known as "Izula", at the police airport in Lima October 13, 2010. Mejia, second-in-command to Shining Path rebel leader Artemio, was captured in the Alto Huallaga coca-growing region after a confrontation with police forces. Two Shining Path rebels were killed, police said. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A police officer removes the hood over Peru's Shining Path rebel Edgar Mejia, also known as "Izula", at the police airport in Lima October 13, 2010. Mejia, second-in-command to Shining Path rebel leader Artemio, was captured in the Alto Huallaga coca-growing region after a confrontation with police forces. Two Shining Path rebels were killed, police said. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A woman walks in front of a sign that reads 'Freedom for Abimael Guzman' in a shantytown of Villa El Salvador in Lima, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A woman walks in front of a sign that reads 'Freedom for Abimael Guzman' in a shantytown of Villa El Salvador in Lima, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Andean men, also known as "ronderos" (villagers who patrol their communities to ward off the Shining Path rebels) react during a ceremony in the village of Acocro in Ayacucho, southeast of Lima, February 20, 2004. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares PO/GAC</p>

Andean men, also known as "ronderos" (villagers who patrol their communities to ward off the Shining Path rebels) react during a ceremony in the village of Acocro in Ayacucho, southeast of Lima, February 20, 2004. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares PO/GAC

<p>Andean people, also known as "ronderos", react during a ceremony in the village of Acocro in Ayacucho, southeast of Lima, February 20, 2004. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares PO/GAC</p>

Andean people, also known as "ronderos", react during a ceremony in the village of Acocro in Ayacucho, southeast of Lima, February 20, 2004. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares PO/GAC

<p>A relative of victims murdered during former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's government remembers their relatives during a commemoration a day before of the Human Rights International Day at a monument in Lima December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A relative of victims murdered during former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's government remembers their relatives during a commemoration a day before of the Human Rights International Day at a monument in Lima December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Drawings of victims, killed in Peru's southern village of Accomarca in Ayacucho on August 14, 1985, are seen during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of their deaths in Lima August 14, 2010. The placard reads, "Massacre of Accomarca ,we want justice for innocent victims". REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Drawings of victims, killed in Peru's southern village of Accomarca in Ayacucho on August 14, 1985, are seen during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of their deaths in Lima August 14, 2010. The placard reads, "Massacre of Accomarca ,we want justice for innocent victims". REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

