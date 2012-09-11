Quake aftermath in remote China

A soldier runs as he keeps local residents and rescue workers moving during a landslide in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. The flag reads, "Members of the Communist Party of China". REUTERS/Jason Lee