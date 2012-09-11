版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 04:35 BJT

Cairo protesters scale U.S. embassy walls

<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptianmore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 15
<p>Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohmore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 15
<p>A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Caimore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 15
<p>A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallamore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 15
<p>An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Camore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a fmore

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
12 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said more

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Peru's "Shining Path"

Peru's "Shining Path"

下一个

Peru's

Peru's "Shining Path"

The political arm of Peru's brutal Shining Path insurgency was largely dormant for two decades but it is now rebuilding. Here's a look at its recent history.

2012年 9月 12日
Quake aftermath in remote China

Quake aftermath in remote China

Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications and the death toll could rise...

2012年 9月 12日
The evolution of Occupy

The evolution of Occupy

A look at the international Occupy movement, as it moves from the camps to the streets.

2012年 9月 11日
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

2012年 9月 11日

精选图集

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐