Cairo protesters scale U.S. embassy walls
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptianmore
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERSmore
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohmore
Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag more
A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Caimore
People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallamore
A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Camore
An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being more
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a fmore
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being more
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said more
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said more
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
下一个
Peru's "Shining Path"
The political arm of Peru's brutal Shining Path insurgency was largely dormant for two decades but it is now rebuilding. Here's a look at its recent history.
Quake aftermath in remote China
Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications and the death toll could rise...
The evolution of Occupy
A look at the international Occupy movement, as it moves from the camps to the streets.
Remembering 9/11
Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.
精选图集
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.