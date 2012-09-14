Photos of the week
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptianmore
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore, Pakismore
Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore, Pakistan, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis Septembemore
The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis September 11, 2012. The bodies of the six youths age between 15 and 19, missing since Saturday, were found naked with signs of torture wrapped in sheets in Mesquita on Monday, according to the police. According to relatives of the youths, the group, who live in Nilopolis in the Baixada Fluminense region, were in Mesquita for a kite festival and went missing after they decided to visit a waterfall near the Chatuba slum, which is dominated by a drug gang, according local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday nmore
Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to thmore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospitamore
Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fmore
A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pmore
Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL
Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration demore
Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this more
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
A vendor selling pork sleeps while still holding onto her knife at a market in Beijing September 7, 2012. more
A vendor selling pork sleeps while still holding onto her knife at a market in Beijing September 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang provmore
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. One estimated European orders were down 20 percent from last year, while another said his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners durimore
Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstratmore
Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. Yemen's embassy in Washington said no casualties were reported when the protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Amore
A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beachmore
A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs , Syria, Smore
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs , Syria, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group smore
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, Septemore
Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-yearmore
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. The Tribute in Light is an art installation near the site of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
Thieves face lynch mob
A Guatemalan community ties up and beats four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing.
High Octane racing
Built in 1970, the Agassiz Speedway is a quarter mile oval track nestled into the side of Agassiz Mountain about 90 minutes drive east of Vancouver.
Anti-nuclear India
Demonstrators clash with police in protest against India's largest nuclear power project.
Militants storm U.S. consulate
Gunmen attacked and burned the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, with militants denouncing a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad. The U.S. ambassador to...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.