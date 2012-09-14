版本:
Photos of the week

<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore, Pakistan, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana </p>

Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore, Pakistan, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana

<p>The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis September 11, 2012. The bodies of the six youths age between 15 and 19, missing since Saturday, were found naked with signs of torture wrapped in sheets in Mesquita on Monday, according to the police. According to relatives of the youths, the group, who live in Nilopolis in the Baixada Fluminense region, were in Mesquita for a kite festival and went missing after they decided to visit a waterfall near the Chatuba slum, which is dominated by a drug gang, according local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis September 11, 2012. The bodies of the six youths age between 15 and 19, missing since Saturday, were found naked with signs of torture wrapped in sheets in Mesquita on Monday, according to the police. According to relatives of the youths, the group, who live in Nilopolis in the Baixada Fluminense region, were in Mesquita for a kite festival and went missing after they decided to visit a waterfall near the Chatuba slum, which is dominated by a drug gang, according local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL </p>

Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL

<p>Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout </p>

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

<p>A vendor selling pork sleeps while still holding onto her knife at a market in Beijing September 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A vendor selling pork sleeps while still holding onto her knife at a market in Beijing September 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. One estimated European orders were down 20 percent from last year, while another said his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. One estimated European orders were down 20 percent from last year, while another said his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. Yemen's embassy in Washington said no casualties were reported when the protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. Yemen's embassy in Washington said no casualties were reported when the protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs , Syria, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy </p>

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs , Syria, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

<p>A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. The Tribute in Light is an art installation near the site of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. The Tribute in Light is an art installation near the site of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

